Dubai, UAE: UAE-based ANDS MEA, a leading company in the alternative nicotine delivery products industry such as vaping products and heated tobacco technology, has launched a new set of products across the UAE.

ANDS MEA is the pioneer company in the field of alternative nicotine delivery solutions in the middle east, and Africa. Aligned with its global vision to reach all regulated markets in the coming five years, ANDS MEA will work towards launching the latest technology of vaping products across the GCC from its hub in the UAE.

Fadi Maayta, Co-Founder and President, ANDS MEA, said: “As part of our commitment to the UAE, region and our company’s mission, we are working to provide adult smokers with high-end, verified and tested alternative nicotine delivery solutions promoting a cigarette-free region. As a pioneer company, we advise adult smokers to quit using nicotine products altogether, but for adult smokers who are willing but cannot quit smoking conventional cigarettes, we advise them to turn into better alternatives, that has the potential to reduce risk compared to conventional cigarettes.”

ANDS MEA is among the first companies with a mission to provide adult smokers with better alternatives that has the potential to reduce harm, compared to conventional cigarettes, ANDS MEA adopted a vision of providing adult smokers with scientifically backed up products, tested by globally accredited labs, and 100 % compliant with local laws and regulations, aiming at driving adult smokers to quit smoking conventional cigarettes, as a pathway to quit using nicotine altogether.

Commenting on the launch, Jamal Bashir, Managing Director, ANDS MEA, said: “With our regional office based in the UAE, we believe in the importance of providing alternatives for millions of adult smokers across MENA that enhances the quality of life of the people. We have been evaluating the needs and preferences of adult smokers while ensuring that vulnerable groups, such as youth, ex-smokers, and non-smokers, are protected. For this, we are leveraging our presence in the country to better understand the requirements of adult smokers while adhering to the local rules and regulations. United Arab Emirates is a cosmopolitan country, with a diversified population, and we are very happy to be launching our innovative products across the UAE.''

ANDS MEA has a strong commercial and operational presence across the region and will leverage its extensive knowledge of the local markets to provide alternative nicotine delivery systems amongst the targeted adult smokers. ANDS MEA believes that it is crucial to protect vulnerable groups like minors, ex-smokers, and non-smokers from being exposed to nicotine products, or any mis-leading marketing practices of these products.