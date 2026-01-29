On 26 January 2026, under Administrative Circular No. 1 of 2026, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism notified practitioners that the Trade Mark Office has adopted the 13th Edition of the International Nice Classification, effective 27 January 2026.



Under the 13th Edition, new services have been introduced, and several goods and services have been reclassified, including:

Corrective glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses from Class 9 to Class 10 (likely limited to non‑smart items);

Certain rescue vehicles from Class 9 to Class 12;

Electrically heated clothing not intended for protection or medical use from Class 11 to Class 25; and

New services have been introduced, such as “Artificial intelligence as a service (AiaaS)” in Class 42, among others.

