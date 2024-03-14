The expansion enhances global member benefits, offering exclusive rewards across Emaar's portfolio.



Address Jabal Omar Makkah to provide a unique blend of luxury and spiritual experiences for U By Emaar members.



This move signifies U By Emaar's commitment to connecting cultures and enriching member travels.



United Arab Emirates, Dubai: U By Emaar announces a significant milestone in its growth: the renowned loyalty programme is now expanding internationally to Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the luxurious Address Jabal Omar Makkah. This move marks a key development for U By Emaar, extending its exceptional benefits and experiences to a wider audience.

U By Emaar has been at the forefront of redefining loyalty rewards, offering a seamless blend of lifestyle experiences and unparalleled rewards across Emaar's portfolio, which includes hospitality, dining, wellness, entertainment, and shopping. The expansion to the holy city of Makkah reflects the programme's dedication to offering its exclusive services to an international audience, enhancing the opportunities for members to earn and redeem Upoints in one of the most revered global destinations.

With its innovative approach to loyalty rewards, U By Emaar combines exceptional lifestyle experiences with valuable rewards. The expansion into Makkah signifies a major step in offering members more diverse experiences. Ideally located with stunning views of the Great Mosque of Mecca, Address Jabal Omar Makkah will be a key location for this new phase, providing members exclusive benefits and the chance to earn and redeem Upoints in a spiritually significant location.

Elevating the Spiritual Journey with Exclusive Rewards

Address Jabal Omar Makkah is poised to redefine luxury in the heart of Makkah, blending spiritual elegance with Emaar's signature contemporary luxury. Members staying at this prestigious hotel will enjoy a memorable stay enriched by personalised services and exclusive benefits, including earning and redeeming Upoints on stays, dining, wellness experiences, and more.

The decision to expand U By Emaar internationally stems from the company's successful track record of providing members with exceptional value and distinctive experiences. Similar to the engaging events that have attracted large audiences to Emaar's venues in Dubai, U By Emaar aims to offer compelling experiences for members at Address Jabal Omar Makkah. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled member satisfaction, as evidenced by consistently high satisfaction ratings.

Emaar Hospitality Group’s spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “This momentous occasion is not only a testament to our dedication but also a celebration of our members worldwide. We are excited to introduce the unique blend of luxury and spirituality embodied at Address Jabal Omar Makkah to our esteemed U By Emaar members.”

Welcoming the World to Makkah with U By Emaar

U By Emaar is delighted to invite its global members to immerse themselves in the spiritual splendour of Makkah, complemented by the unique benefits and personalised experiences available through the U By Emaar programme. This expansion marks the beginning of a new era in which our loyalty programme crosses international borders, fostering connections between hearts and cultures while striving to create exceptional and unforgettable experiences.

For more information on U By Emaar and to discover the full range of benefits available at Address Jabal Omar Makkah, please visit our website at www.ubyemaar.com

About U By Emaar

U By Emaar is a world-class loyalty programme, created by Emaar, that rewards you for enjoying the things you love. Offering a unique blend of hospitality, leisure, and retail experiences, the programme allows members to earn Upoints and redeem them across Emaar's diverse portfolio. With a focus on creating personalised and memorable experiences, U By Emaar continues to set the standard in loyalty rewards.



For more information:

Emaar Marketing Department

Email: PR@emaar.ae

