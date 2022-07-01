SKMC’s Dr. Safa Azaat Al Mustafa received the HBC Executive Diamond Award

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), the flagship institution for Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), was among the big winners at the 2022 edition of the Harvard Business Council (HBC) Award.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City was praised for its efforts and successes in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Abu Dhabi, receiving the ‘Diamond Level Award’ in tackling the pandemic under the Excellent Practice Award. SKMC impressed with its ability to tackle the pandemic through activating well-studied strategies and demonstrating outstanding professionalism and preparation. HBC award judges praised the hospital’s capacity to immediately shift its priorities to the ongoing health emergency while maintaining its focus on the well-being of patients and staff.

Al Dhafra Hospitals received the ‘Organizational Gold Award’, recognized for succeeding in excelling and becoming distinguished in sustaining organizational excellence by supporting an operational focus, including implementing the total quality management principles and practices to satisfy the requirements of directions, resources, the hospitals operational model, perception and performance measures.

The HBC awards event also welcomed Dr. Safa Azaat Al Mustafa, Acting Chief Executive Officer at SKMC, who was presented with the prestigious HBC Executive Diamond Award for her dedication towards providing the highest quality of healthcare. She said: “I am honored and humbled to have received this award. I hope to continue to be motivated by a desire to excel through my passion for my work. I truly believe that SEHA is leading the transformation of the healthcare sector by applying highly efficient care models, enhancing patient access and experience, and nurturing clinical governance and excellence.”

A total of 63 individuals and organizations were presented with awards at the HBC event out of a total of just under 5,000 applications. The Harvard Business Council Awards showcased the vital concept of total quality management to help organizations achieve high-level strategies, adopt best practices, provide quality services/products and meet their customers’ needs and expectations.

The Harvard Business Council (HBC) Award offices are based in New York, and has been developed on the concept of total quality management (TQM) framework that assists the organizations in achieving organizational strategies, adopting best practices, providing quality services and products, and meeting customer's needs & expectations.