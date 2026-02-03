London, UK – Milanion Group is approaching WDS 2026 with an unconventional, yet clear purpose. To create a space where government, military and industry leaders can navigate away from the exhibition noise, to sit down and discuss real-world Defence and Security challenges and solutions.

Across the days of the show, Milanion will host a series of closed-door meetings focused on capability delivery, sovereign industrial development, and multi-domain integration. The stand is being set up as a working environment, not a display area, with a dedicated VIP suite for confidential discussions and a layout designed to support continuous engagement.

"WDS 2026 is an opportunity to have the conversations that matter,” said Mitesh Purohit, VP Global Sales Milanion Group. “From on-going discussions and today's geopolitical landscape, we find that many nations are under pressure to deliver capability faster, strengthen industrial resilience, and reduce dependency. We’re here to support these priorities with clarity and practical options.”

A Stand Built for Leaders with Real Requirements

Milanion has already garnered strong interest from delegations and industry leaders seeking:

Faster routes to fielded capability

Sovereign manufacturing and localisation pathways

Multi-domain integration support

Rapid deployment of land, maritime and air systems

Industrial partnerships aligned with national objectives

The company’s approach reflects a shift in how defence engagement is conducted - away from show-and-tell, and toward focused, outcome-driven dialogue.

Momentum Across Key Programmes

Milanion arrives at WDS 2026 with active programmes and growing demand across multiple domains, including:

Agema UGV’s deployed in European operational exercises

Autonomous maritime conversion programmes expanding in Southeast Asia

Increased interest in ALAKRAN mobile mortar systems and NT-120 ammunition

Rising demand for swarm technology and loitering munitions

New partnerships supporting localisation and sovereign production

These developments reflect Milanion’s role as a strategic partner for nations seeking rapid, interoperable, and sovereign defence capability.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Defence Industrial Vision

Milanion’s presence aligns with the Kingdom’s focus on defence industrial growth, localisation, and long-term resilience. The company continues to deepen its engagement with Saudi Arabia’s evolving defence ecosystem, supporting national objectives for capability development and industrial independence.

Meeting Requests for WDS 2026

Delegations and partners are encouraged to pre-book meetings to secure time in the VIP suite and technical engagement areas.

Stand: H3-C5.1

Event: World Defence Show 2026

Dates: 8-12 February 2026

Meeting Requests: https://milaniongroup.com/wds-2026

About Milanion

Milanion is an integrated, multi-domain defence company delivering rapid, scalable, and sovereign capability across land, maritime, air, and C4ISR domains. With global operations and a portfolio of in-demand and combat-proven systems, Milanion supports governments seeking fast, flexible and future-ready defence solutions that strengthen national resilience and industrial independence.

Group Website: https://milaniongroup.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/milaniongroup

For Media Inquiries: Sat Singh | E: press@milaniongroup.com