Dubai, UAE – Albatha Healthcare Group (“the Group”), a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Albatha Holding, has acquired a majority stake in Insights Psychology (“Insights”), a neuroaffirming clinic providing world-class neurodevelopmental assessments, individual and group therapy, and training services for individuals across all ages.

The transaction was formally completed at the end of January 2026.

Insights offers a multidisciplinary model of care, including psychological assessments, psychotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, parent coaching, family support, and professional training for clinicians and caregivers.

This acquisition expands the Group’s presence in the mental health and psychological care sector, bringing together experienced professionals and strengthening how patients, families, and communities are supported.

Hesham Abdalla, Managing Director at Albatha Healthcare, said: “This acquisition is a meaningful step in expanding Albatha Healthcare’s services into psychological health. It aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and reflects our commitment to supporting mental health and overall wellbeing for the communities we serve.”

Aline Seifert, COO at Albatha Healthcare, said: “We’re excited about the growth this brings to Insights Psychology and the opportunities it creates for patients and families. By integrating Insights’ specialized, high quality expertise with our operational infrastructure, we are making mental health support more accessible and strengthening our ability to deliver targeted, personalized care, while positioning the Group for sustainable growth in this essential sector.”

Grainne Boyle, Managing Director at Insights, added: “At Insights Psychology, we are always looking for ways to improve our services and better support our patients and their families. Joining Albatha Healthcare allows us to build on this foundation, expand our tailored care across different age groups, and make expert, evidence-based support available to more patients across the region.”

As part of this growth journey, Insights has recently opened Therapy by Insights in Dubai Production City for children and will soon introduce Adults by Insights in Dubai Healthcare City, expanding services for adolescents and adults.

With this acquisition, Albatha Healthcare and Insights are poised to set new standards in integrated psychological health care. Insights will continue to innovate its services by leveraging the Group’s operational expertise, resources, and network to reach more patients and enhance advanced care programs.

Albatha Healthcare remains committed to providing a full spectrum of integrated health solutions, ensuring that both mental and physical well-being are supported across its network.

About Albatha Healthcare Group

Established in 1969, Albatha Healthcare Group (ABHCG) is a leading UAE-based healthcare solutions provider, delivering comprehensive solutions across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumables, medical equipment, home healthcare products, and wellness. As the parent company of a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC), Vienna Trading, Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center, Healthy Farm Eatery, Milab Scientific, and now Insights Psychology, ABHCG continues to drive innovation and improve health outcomes across the UAE and the wider region.

About Insights Psychology

Founded in 2017 in Dubai, Insights Psychology has been committed to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care that places individuals and families at the centre of everything it does. Insights Psychology is particularly recognised for its neuroaffirmative approach to neurodiversity, supporting individuals in ways that respect and celebrate neurological differences.

The highly skilled multidisciplinary team specialises in neurodevelopmental assessments and provides a comprehensive range of psychological services, including psychological therapy and counselling, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, compassion, and clinical excellence, Insights Psychology has built a reputation for trusted, thoughtful, and person-centred care, supporting children, adolescents, and adults across a wide range of needs.

