Drilling waste management specialist, TWMA*, has today announced third quarter revenue of $16.8M, an increase from the same period 12 months prior, as it continues its delivery of key group initiatives, positioning the company for future expansion.

In the UAE, TWMA successfully completed the installation of the RotoMill** and ancillary equipment on the final Ghasha Mega Project island, delivered on time and within budget. This milestone underscores the strength, quality, and project management capabilities of the TWMA engineering team. With all four islands now operational, they will remain chargeable through at least the end of 2027.

Operations have also continued on all four islands under the ‘Upper Zakum’ contract and associated jack-up rigs. Additionally, the Group has recently completed and commissioned the world’s largest and most advanced drilling waste treatment facility, reinforcing its position as a leader in drilling waste management.

In summary, these investments, service offerings, and regional footprint demonstrate TWMA’s ongoing commitment and drive to grow within the region.

High levels of activity were reported in TWMA’s Norway and Egypt business units during the quarter. In Norway, its bulk storage and transfer system was effectively deployed across multiple offshore projects. In Egypt, its RotoMill** technology, operating from its onshore facility in Alexandria, was fully utilised. Both business units delivered positive EBITDA, positioning them for a strong finish to the year.

Reinforcing TWMA’s commitment to safety and HSEQ across all business units, quarter three saw the company achieve a milestone 17 million total workhours since it was founded in 2000, and 1,500 workdays since its last Lost Time Incident.

Commenting on the latest results, TWMA CEO, Halle Aslaksen, said: “This quarter has positioned us well for continued growth, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, where we are seeing growing adoption rates of best environmental practise and targeted the use of RotoMill** technology for drilling waste management operations.

“In 2026, we expect to build on the progress across our established business units while strategically expanding into new geomarkets. We will continue to invest in the development of our people to enhance our organisational capability, ensuring we are well positioned to leverage the momentum gained through the remainder of 2025 and to deliver sustained growth in 2026 and beyond.”

About TWMA

TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

TWMA has offices located in the UK (Aberdeen and Peterhead), Norway (Stavanger), Africa (Cairo), and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi).

