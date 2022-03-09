Twelve female-owned businesses successfully completed the second UAE edition of the program

Abu Dhabi, UAE: startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, along with the US Mission to the UAE, hosted a closing ceremony at EXPO 2020 Dubai at the USA Pavilion on International Women’s Day (IWD) to mark the completion of the second UAE edition of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program.

Highly customized for the local market, AWE enables women-owned SMEs in the UAE to develop business resilience and adaptability in a post-pandemic economy. The six-month intensive online program is run along with ecosystem partner, AmCham Abu Dhabi, and delivered by Grow ME International.

Twelve female-owned businesses covering seven nationalities, including three Emirati-founded businesses, were selected from over 200 applicants. They operate across eight sectors ranging from hospitality and education to sustainable construction and e-commerce. As a result of the program, each participating business demonstrated significant progress. Collectively, the businesses secured 34 new commercial contracts, expanded to six new markets, and built 4 strategic partnerships. One of the businesses grew its customer base from 50,000 to 70,000 individuals, while another of the cohort digitized its entire processes.

The AWE finalists are:

2071Mall, a virtual mall inside your phone that offers the look and feel that draws consumers to malls and physical stores.

Auriga International, a One-stop-shop solution to help a business realize its full potential, specializing in the hospitality industry backed by a wealth of experience and in-depth analysis.

Bismillah Buddies, an innovative online and offline content venture making Islamic learning fun, engaging, and relevant for children of all ages.

EcoBuild helps building professionals implement green building and environmental standards in the Middle East.

iCharge Point operates a network of power bank vending machines that are accessible to the public via a mobile app.

Ninjoo, a premium online concept store dedicated to innovative and stylish active lifestyle brands

Pretty Shady Parasols creates stunning garden furniture and accessories in a range of fun, bold prints, proudly made in the UAE.

RFLCT Creative Art empowers the community through different forms of art creation.

Shift Eco, an ecommerce platform curating impactful eco-friendly products.

Soil Store, an organic retail store, helping people make the shift to healthy, clean living.

The Party, a creative design boutique, producing the best personalized party accessories and gifts.

Turtlefleet Company is an eco-friendly and sustainable fashion accessories retail shop.

United States Consul General in Dubai, Meghan Gregonis said: “The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) has helped more than 16,000 female entrepreneurs in 80 countries around the world grow their businesses and adapt to new economic realities under COVID-19. AWE promotes women’s economic opportunities and ensures women have the skills, capabilities, and resources needed to participate and excel in the economy. We're proud to partner with startAD, AmCham Abu Dhabi, and Grow ME International to bring AWE to entrepreneurs in the UAE.”

Associate Director of startAD Hana Barakat added: “We are proud to partner with the US Embassy to aid the rise of female entrepreneurs who will help power future innovation and sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond. Women were impacted by the pandemic, especially considering areas like support for family care, schooling, and small-business impacts. Women are extremely empathetic and resilient by nature, and in today’s volatile world are key drivers to the sustainability of a business and a country. AWE is committed to providing support, tools, and networks to help female-owned businesses flourish in the months and years ahead.”

For more information about AWE, please visit https://page.startad.ae/awe-program

-Ends-

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 70 million in investment, generated USD 50 million in revenue, secured over 50 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 270 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen is an Abu Dhabi based company mandated to deliver projects to meet the UAE’s vision of knowledge-based development. Tamkeen works with a variety of local and international institutions to enrich the UAE’s social, cultural and educational landscape.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.