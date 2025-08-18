Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company, has been appointed to provide project and cost management services for the landmark hyperscale data centre development in Dubai.

Located on a 20,000 sqm greenfield site, the hyperscale data centre is designed to significantly enhance du’s data centre capabilities and expand hyperscale cloud infrastructure in the region. Upon completion, it will be a state-of-the-art data centre, with an emphasis on high resilience, flexible features and energy efficiency underscored by a commitment to achieving LEED Gold sustainability certification.

This data centre is anticipated to further solidify the UAE’s position as a key player in global digital infrastructure and support its ambition to become a leading regional hub for artificial intelligence.

Ajay Mangara, Data Centre Lead, UAE, at Turner & Townsend, said:

“We are thrilled to be appointed to manage project and cost management services for this ground-breaking hyperscale data centre for du, a landmark development that will shape the future of digital infrastructure in the region.

“We will provide expert guidance and oversight to support, advise, and manage this transformative initiative, leveraging our deep expertise and proven track record in delivering complex data centre projects across the region and globally.

“We are committed to ensuring world-class execution and look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership with du as we bring their ambitious vision to life.”

