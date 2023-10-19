Confirms expansion plans following the signing of the $50.7 billion agreement between the UAE and Turkey in July 2023

Charting a competitive path for its international expansion plans; leading Turkish Real Estate developer, Atış Yapi announced the launch of its first office at City Walk in Dubai. The move comes closely after the signing of several bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding worth $50.7 billion between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in July 2023.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Husam Al Din Atış (Chairman, Atış Yapi Group of Companies) said; “We’re overwhelmed to be an integral part of the mutual collaboration between the two countries that encourage investment opportunities. The UAE makes for an attractive investment ground complete with ripe opportunities for market-savvy investors. Being a strong economy built on robust infrastructure and advanced technology, it has always attracted a wealth of investment portfolios both for buyers as well as developers. A business hub for multinational brands and a preferred residential hub for many, and logical choice for the Atiş Yapi group of companies with its diverse services such as construction, real estate, tourism, medical tourism and investment portfolios. We’re here to complement the growing demand as a valued and trusted partner.”

The UAE’s real estate segment has been rivaling global market leaders with attention in abundance from investors across countries. Its financial stability, resilience to economic slowdowns, and encouraging laws and regulations have been viewed as prominent advantages for the growth of the real estate sector. While the UAE is considered one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, real estate and infrastructure reigns as a leading investment category. Its attractive investment environment also offers enormous potential for growth and continued development for the investment projects.

In turn, Mr. Maher pointed out the necessity of investing in the UAE, saying: “In an important step that reflects the growing ties between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, we wanted to complete the plan to open our branches in the Gulf and open our first branch in the Emirates after our success in Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman. This step comes at a time when Dubai and the UAE in general are witnessing a boom in the real estate sector, which constitutes an exciting opportunity for international investments.

Atış Yapı’s office at City Walk, Dubai will consult potential buyers and investors with information on their upcoming projects and available portfolios. Known for their innovative design and high-quality construction, the real estate developer also provides start-to-end solutions to ensure high returns on investments in terms of quality and service. Atış Yapı is set to develop a modern and competitive portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the UAE and aims to provide comprehensive real estate solutions at ideal locations.

Held the press conference had distinguished Turkish dignitaries in attendance including Umut Koldas, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Abu Dhabi, Onur Şaylan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai, Kanat Kutluk President of the Turkish Business Council, Board of Directors, Husam Al Din Atış Chairman, Atış Yapı Group of Companies, Maher Ayoubi, Atış Yapı’s advisor in the Middle East and Member of the Board of Directors along with media professionals.