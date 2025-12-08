Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, has entered into a partnership with Samsung, marking yet another milestone towards its digital transformation efforts aimed to enhance the travel comfort of its guests. Beginning on December 1st, passengers will be able to seamlessly track their baggage using Smart Tagged Baggage Service, powered by SmartThings Find, which enables faster and more efficient tracking of misplaced or delayed baggage that are equipped with Galaxy SmartTag.

Through this collaboration, Turkish Airlines has become the launch airline to implement SmartThings technologies in passenger baggage tracking worldwide, showing the national flag carrier’s commitment to digital transformation with passenger-first mindset to elevate the travel experience. Utilizing Samsung’s technology, passengers will also be able to upload a photo of their luggage within SmartThings Find app, helping identify their baggage more easily. The airline aims to extend the use of SmartThings Find beyond baggage services, integrating location-based capabilities into future passenger-focused digital solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Turkish Airlines Chief Information Technologies Officer, Kerem Kızıltunç stated: “Turkish Airlines continues to lead the industry on its road to digitalization. We are delighted to partner with Samsung to leverage their cutting-edge technology for the benefit of our passengers. We will continue to strengthen our industry leadership with technological collaborations that prioritize guest satisfaction and set new standards for the aviation industry.”

Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings Jaeyeon Jung said: “Samsung is expanding the SmartThings Find experience through partnerships across industries to help customers stay connected and at ease wherever they are. We are delighted to work with Turkish Airlines to deliver a more convenient and streamlined travel experience.”

This strategic collaboration represents another significant step in Turkish Airlines’ unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. As the national flag carrier of Türkiye, the airline remains dedicated to developing technologies and partnerships that enrich every stage of its guests’ journey.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 512 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.