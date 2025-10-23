Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world, is further strengthening its footprint in the United Arab Emirates with the introduction of two daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

Starting 26 October 2025, the airline will increase its frequency from ten to fourteen weekly flights, offering its guests greater flexibility and seamless connectivity across its unrivaled global network.

With this development, travelers from Abu Dhabi will benefit from two daily departures, unlocking easier access not only to Istanbul, but also to over 350 destinations worldwide through Turkish Airlines’ expansive hub.

Daily Flight Times:

FLIGHT NO START DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK869 26.10.2025 Daily AUH 01:35 05:30 IST TK867 26.10.2025 Daily AUH 07:55 12:10 IST

*All times are local.

The frequency increase coincides with Turkish Airlines’ 44th year of its flight operations in the UAE, underscoring its long-standing commitment to connecting the UAE to the world.

Commenting on the expanded operations, Turkish Airlines Vice President, Sales (Middle East and Cyprus), Erol Şenol, said: “The introduction of double daily flights from Abu Dhabi marks not only a culmination of over four decades of flag carrier’s presence in the UAE, but also a renewed commitment to offering our guests more choice, convenience, and connectivity. We are proud to serve as a bridge between Türkiye and the world through our Istanbul hub, bringing people, cultures, and opportunities closer together.”

The national flag carrier underlines its connectivity not only with increasing flight operations across the globe but also maintains its unrivaled flight network as the airline flying to more countries than any other, a distinction that has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ with the title of “Most Countries Flown to by an Airline”. This outstanding accomplishment had reaffirmed Turkish Airlines’ status as a true global connector of people and cultures over decades.

Fares for the Abu Dhabi–Istanbul route will start from 950 AED and tickets are available for purchase via the airline’s official website, mobile app, sales offices, and authorized agencies.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 511 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

