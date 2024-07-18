TTS - Travel Technology & Solutions, a leader in innovative technological solutions for the travel industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new EasyPay feature on TTS Consolidator. This addition enables IATA GoLite agencies to expand their consolidation business securely and efficiently, providing a superior experience for their clients.

With the EasyPay feature, TTS Consolidator is revolutionizing the toolkit for IATA GoLite travel agencies. Now, agencies equipped with an EasyPay debit card can configure it within the TTS Consolidator back office. When a sub-agent issues a ticket on the platform, TTS Consolidator processes the transaction using the EasyPay debit card payment method (CCEP) instead of cash, streamlining the workflow and enhancing financial security.

João Santos, CEO of TTS, stated: "Our goal is to provide solutions that empower travel agents to deliver exceptional service. The new EasyPay feature on TTS Consolidator is designed to simplify and secure the ticketing process for IATA GoLite agencies, making it easier for them to grow their business. This feature underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in travel technology, ensuring our clients have the tools they need to succeed."

This enhancement is part of TTS' ongoing commitment to innovation, providing travel agencies with cutting-edge tools to meet and exceed their clients' expectations. By enabling the EasyPay feature, IATA GoLite agencies can now expand their operations without the need to be a big IATA agent, democratizing access to consolidation business opportunities.

For more information about TTS and its innovative solutions for travel agencies, visit https://www.tts.com.

TTS is a world leader in the development of innovative solutions for travel agencies and the travel industry at large. With operations in over 90 countries and offices in Miami, Lisbon, and the Azores Islands, TTS develops technological solutions for travel agencies and companies, serving more than 14,000 clients. TTS is also a Premium partner of Travelport, being part of the Travelport Developer Network.