Amman: Trust Smart Solutions (TSS), a leading provider of payment technology and services in Middle East and North Africa join hands with Payscript, an innovative global company with focus on digital assets to enable the Crypto Payment Acceptance on Point of Sales Terminals.

Payscript is an all-inclusive Crypto Solutions-as-a-Service platform that aims at bridging the gap between the merchants’ accepting cryptocurrencies and the owners of cryptocurrencies.

Trust Smart Solutions is a regional payment technology provider, enabling acquirers, processors and banks with payment acceptance infrastructure empowered by an ecosystem of value-added services to drive impact and revenue across different payment channels.

TSS is also a channel partner with PAX Technology in the region for supply of PAX POS Terminals and Other Solutions.

Payscript Platform allows users to do crypto payment by different channels including sending and receiving payments, accepting payments on E-commerce stores and online websites, as well as physical Point-Of-Sale transactions in Retails Stores and Cafes.

The platform will be delivered in a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model in TSS’ operating markets, which brings an element of efficiency and scalability to banks that participate in the platform ecosystem. The platform comes with a core focus to accelerate the adoption of Crypto Payments, providing the platform to bank/Financial Institution and Merchants as an alternative payment channel and additional revenue streams.

This Tie-up will not only expedite intersectional user adoption between those seeking crypto payment solutions, but it will also open opportunities for a host of new offerings.

Crypto payments adoption has seen a rapid growth in MENA in the last one year, with a plethora of offerings introduced in MENA markets. Entrance of new crypto exchanges in MENA region and major interest shown by various corporates in Crypto and Metaverse economy drives TSS and Payscript to come jointly in the market and provide a platform for smooth adoption of new emerging economy and provide the solutions to banks/financial institution to become key enabler.

Mr. Tamim Halawani, Deputy General Manager of Trust Smart Solutions commented “Crypto is at the forefront of payment innovation globally, addressing high-impact use cases across the merchant-consumer ecosystem. We firmly believe that our partnership with Payscript will democratize access to the crypto universe and drive seamless adoption across various payment channels”.

Mr. Nadeem Shaikh, CEO of Payscript commented “Cryptography is going to be the future of money, whether it’s Bitcoin or Stable Coin or Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) still needs to be seen but it’s inevitable. Crypto provides a better, transparent, secure framework for managing money. Our partnership with Trust Smart Solutions will enable merchants across Middle East and North Africa to accept crypto payments on the point-of-sale terminals directly in addition to cards! Isn’t that amazing? I am super excited about the partnership and the opportunities lying ahead”.

The Partnership was announced at Seamless Middle East at Dubai World Trade Center, a world leading exhibition & conference in payments, fintech, e-commerce, retail & identity.

Nadeem was also invited to represent Payscript at Seamless conference amongst 350+ biggest brands where he talks amazingly about Cryptocurrencies, Digital Dollars and the Future of Money.

About Trust Smart Solutions

Trust Smart Solutions is a payment technology provider and Fintech enabler, building and deploying solutions that enable banks and merchants to utilize payment acceptance infrastructure and technology. TSS’ payment portfolio is empowered with value-added services and solutions that help clients create differentiated channels of revenue and client retention. TSS’ footprint spans across the Middle East, working with major banks, telcos, retailers, and F&Bs in the region.

About Payscript

Payscript is an Australia based Crypto Platform provider with focus on providing white labeled Crypto Platforms solutions to the Banks and Financial Institutions in emerging economies. Payscript have created simple and easy to use software for Digital Wallets, Digital Currency Exchange, Point of Sale transactions and Crypto Payment Gateway Widgets that empower merchants to start accepting crypto payments via multiple channels. Payscript’s powerful APIs allow for the complete solution feature set to be integrated natively in existing mobile/web applications and platforms.

Whether you are an E-commerce store/Marketplace or a financial institution such as a Bank, using our configurable API you can take full control and incorporate crypto into your business however you see fit.

Trust Smart Solutions Payscript

Saleh Ali Nadeem Shaikh

email: saleh.ali@trustsl.com email: nadeem@payscript.io