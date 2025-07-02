Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred Gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, announced exceptional operational results for the first half of 2025, demonstrating robust growth across all key performance indicators.

ACT delivered high performance during the first six months of 2025, handling a total of 468,062 TEUs, representing a 24% increase compared to 377,456 TEUs in the same period of 2024. This strong momentum was further demonstrated in June 2025, where the terminal handled 80,172 TEUs, marking a 14.9% increase over the 69,759 TEUs handled in June 2024.

The terminal's operational excellence extended well beyond container volumes, as ACT efficiently served 293 vessels during the first half of the year compared to 200 vessels in the corresponding period of 2024. Complementing this vessel activity, ACT processed 281,585 truck transactions compared to 216,071 truck transactions during the same period last year, facilitating seamless cargo flow to and from Jordan and neighboring countries.

We continue to see positive trends for transit cargo via ACT over last year. This positive growth underscores ACT's expanding role as a regional hub for the Levant, connecting Jordan to broader regional trade networks and reinforcing its position as the preferred gateway for the region.

"These results reflect not only the strength of Jordan's trade position but also the exceptional dedication of our entire ACT team," said Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal. "I want to personally thank every ACT employee for their hard work, commitment, and unwavering dedication to operational excellence. Their efforts have been instrumental in achieving these numbers and positioning ACT as the region's preferred gateway."

Mr. Nijhof further emphasized the strategic significance of these results, noting that "the 24% growth in our first-half performance demonstrates our strategic importance as a regional hub. We remain committed to supporting Jordan's economic growth and strengthening supply chains across the Levant through continued investment in our infrastructure and our people."

Looking ahead, ACT continues to focus on delivering reliable service, strengthening supply chains, and supporting national and regional trade through operational excellence and strategic infrastructure investment. The terminal's strong performance positions it well to capitalize on growing regional trade opportunities while maintaining its commitment to service excellence and supporting the economic development of Jordan and the broader Levant region.​​​​