A mman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) , one of the world’s leading wellness groups and hygienic paper manufacturers, was recently honored by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Jordan at its inaugural annual breakfast and general assembly meeting. This distinguished recognition celebrates FHH's significant role as a founding member of the network and its ongoing contributions to corporate sustainability.

Established in 2007, the UNGC Network Jordan was founded by a select group of pioneering companies, with Fine Hygienic Holding among them. Since its inception, FHH has played a pivotal role, serving on the network board and actively contributing to its growth, which now brings together over 60 members.

Osama Abu Ragheb, Jordan Supply Chain Director at Fine Hygienic Holding, expressed deep gratitude for the acknowledgment, stating, “We are honored by this recognition. At Fine Hygienic Holding, we firmly believe in the critical role sustainability plays in shaping a responsible future, and we are committed to advancing it at the grassroots level. We are here to lead by example, helping companies across Jordan bring sustainability to the heart of their operations.”

The UN Global Compact Country Networks, such as the UNGC Network Jordan, support local businesses in implementing the Ten Principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Leveraging regional expertise, they guide companies in adopting responsible practices tailored to local contexts.

Fine Hygienic Holding continues to align its operations with the UN SDGs. Earlier this year, the group received EcoVadis Commitment Badge, a ‘B’ Score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and CHEP’s Excellence in Sustainability Certificate. These recognitions, along with FHH’s foundational support and ongoing active participation, underscore its commitment to fostering a sustainable business environment in Jordan and the region.