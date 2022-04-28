Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Truly Secure, the next-generation IT service provider for digital transformation, has announced its partnership with Workfam, a gamified employee engagement solution, to further increase employee morale within the region while hosting and protecting personal data within a secure platform.

The partnership followed shortly after the employee engagement solution identified the need for increased security protection. Aiming to boost employee morale, Workfam offers UAE companies and employees access to tailored perks, rewards, and wellness experiences to cultivate social connections, connect like-minded individuals and create an increase in team collaborations. The innovative engagement solution will be added as an option to Truly Secure’s managed service bundles for existing or new clients, with the aim to increase and stimulate employee engagement within an approved and secure platform. Following the initial meeting with Workfam, the progressive IT service provider instantly recognised the importance of avoiding potential data breaches, and confidently agreed to partner with the employee solution to further increase the barrier of protection within the HR sector.

With an alarming statistic of 32% of companies having reported a major cybercrime in the last two years, and the recently announced news that the UAE is the third most attractive target for cyber-criminals after Iceland and Sweden by the Cyber Risk Index released by NordVPN, the partnership is a testament to Truly Secure’s aim to consistently increase security within the region for businesses, irrelevant of sector or size.

In line with the UAE’s ambitious goals of ensuring technology is continuously progressing, Truly Secure offers strategy, data center, cloud services, cybersecurity, and DevOps to build modern workplaces, ensuring companies are provided with the optimal technological solutions they may require. Mitchell Mobayed, the Co-Founder of Truly Secure, comments, “We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Workfam to provide the company and its clients with a secure application and environment.”

Cameron Collins, the CEO of Workfam, comments, “Our solutions company is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, we seek to innovate towards a healthier and happier UAE. We envision a strong partnership with Truly Secure as they support our digital security vision, and look forward to further exploring potential growth and expansion within the region.”

The partnership not only reinforces the Workfam platform with the latest and most advanced cybersecurity solutions, but provides reassurance to all clients knowing that their data is secure and compliant with international best practices for the industry.

About Truly Secure

Truly Secure is a next-generation IT services provider for digital transformation. We utilize Strategy, Datacenter & Cloud services, Cybersecurity, and DevOps to build Modern Workplaces. We provide our clients with managed support every step of the way. We’re flexible and can cater for any size business, from the small to the global enterprise, by taking a multi-layered approach to technology.

About Workfam.

Founded in 2018 by Cameron Collins, Workfam provides HR solutions and consultancy services that support companies with their mission to create a happy, healthy, and highly engaged workforce. Workfam's enterprise SaaS solution offers employee benefits, corporate wellness, internal communications, reward and recognition, and pulse surveys. Their holistic employee engagement platform encourages and enables companies to focus on their most important asset, their people.

