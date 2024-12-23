Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a key development for the UAE’s healthcare sector, TruDoc Healthcare and Dubai Insurance have joined forces to introduce "Vibrance Care," a new healthcare plan designed to meet the evolving needs of the nation’s senior residents. Developed in response to the region’s rapidly aging population, this initiative aims to improve access to medical services, reduce the need for travel, and foster a more proactive approach to long-term health management.

Vibrance Care addresses a growing call for more tailored solutions as the country’s healthcare system adapts to changing demographics. By combining telehealth consultations, specialized geriatric expertise, and integrated insurance coverage, the plan is intended to help seniors maintain their well-being, manage chronic conditions more effectively, and ultimately improve their quality of life.

“At Dubai Insurance, we understand the unique and evolving healthcare needs of the UAE’s ageing population. Vibrance Care is our response to those needs, offering comprehensive coverage that guarantees seniors access to the highest quality of care. Our collaboration with TruDoc Healthcare ensures that seniors can access specialized treatment with ease, empowering them to live healthier, more secure lives,” said Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance.

The introduction of Vibrance Care also aligns with the ongoing shift toward more technology-enabled solutions, reflecting the country’s emphasis on innovation. By leveraging a secure telehealth platform and advanced analytics, the plan seeks to deliver timely support and adapt to the changing landscape of senior health.

“Vibrance Care represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage technology for the betterment of senior healthcare, said Abhishek Shah, President at TruDoc Healthcare. Our AI-enabled chronic disease management system ensures that senior residents receive proactive, personalized care that addresses their unique health needs, ultimately improving their quality of life.”

Beyond the foundational care services, Vibrance Care anticipates the increasing demand for more accessible and convenient healthcare. This forward-looking model is built to scale as the senior population continues to grow, ensuring that the system remains flexible and responsive.

Mahdi Attya, Chief Commercial Officer at TruDoc Healthcare, added: “Our collaboration with Dubai Insurance and Aster DM allowed a completely redesigned approach to healthcare that helps our senior population take control of their health with peace of mind. By integrating advanced telehealth technologies with a robust insurance coverage and Aster's extensive network, we provide a holistic solution to senior care that is both accessible and effective. Elderly people can get consultation, routine check-up or chronic disease management using comfortable digital and hybrid primary care services at home. This seamless integration of virtual and real-world services overcomes access barriers, providing seniors with timely, individualized services that are specific to their needs, thus making health care more convenient and accessible.”

As the UAE continues to focus on quality healthcare and wellness for its older citizens, Vibrance Care represents a noteworthy advancement. Through its emphasis on accessible services, preventive measures, and the integration of advanced technologies, the initiative aims to help seniors navigate their healthcare journeys with greater confidence and independence.

About TruDoc Healthcare

TruDoc Healthcare, the GCC’s leading telehealth provider, is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through innovative, patient-centric solutions. By offering 24/7 access to expert medical consultations and integrated care plans, TruDoc ensures that quality healthcare is accessible, affordable, and always within reach.

For More Details, Please Visit: www.trudocgroup.com

About Dubai Insurance

Established in 1970, Dubai Insurance is the UAE’s first local insurance company, known for its reliability and comprehensive coverage. Dubai Insurance offers a range of health, life, and general insurance products, committed to protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the UAE.

For More Details, Please Visit: www.dubins.ae