Dubai, UAE – Trivandi, a global leader in major event delivery with a track record that includes Expo 2020 Dubai-UAE, Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, COP 28 UAE, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar, has introduced Major Events 101, the first module of its newly-launched Trivandi Academy.

Developed by industry experts and academics, this Chartered Management Institute certified training programme has been designed to strengthen the Middle East’s event sector, equipping participants with the knowledge and practical skills to help execute complex, world class events.

The 60-hour, fully online certified training programme provides a comprehensive foundation for event professionals in the region, emphasising practical skills and high standards for the organisation of international level events.

With participants represented from across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other regional markets, as well as around the world including the UK, Australia, and South Africa, it brings an international perspective that aligns with the region’s focus on tourism, entertainment, and culture.

Trivandi’s expertise is already embedded in iconic giga regional projects, supporting clients such as Zayed Sports City, Riyadh’s Qiddiya entertainment district and Sport Boulevard, NEOM Sport and the Pyramids of Giza. The Major Events 101programme reflects Trivandi’s commitment to fostering a robust regional events ecosystem and empowering a new generation of event leaders to deliver high-impact projects, with lasting economic benefits.

The launch comes as Dubai’s event industry is estimated to be worth Dh165.15 billion (US$44.7 billion) in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2027, according to Observer Dubai.

Certified by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the course sets a new standard of excellence for both aspiring and established event professionals. This module has been carefully created to help guide participants through the entire lifecycle of delivering major events, encompassing practical and strategic knowledge from bidding and planning to evaluation and dissolution. Participants will receive a Level 3 CMI certificate, reflecting the Academy’s commitment to elevating event management standards in the region.

James Bulley, CEO of Trivandi, said: “The Trivandi Academy is integral to our mission of raising the quality, standards, and sustainability of major event delivery, reflecting the region’s aspirations to lead in the global events landscape. By leveraging our experience of over 260 global events and the expertise of more than 2,000 industry specialists, we’re committed to equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver complex, world-class events. As the region continues its transition away from oil dependency, initiatives like this will play a vital role in building a skilled talent pool capable of creating impactful experiences that strengthen the region’s reputation and meet the growing demand for high-calibre event professionals.”

Faisal MD, a UAE-raised major events professional, participating in the Academy’s Major Events 101 course, reflected on his experience so far and aspirations for the future. He said: "I joined the ME101 programme with the goal of getting involved in major projects right from the bidding phase. It’s fascinating to learn from experts like the CEO of Trivandi and bidding gurus such as Prof. David - it’s almost like getting a front-row seat to the action!”

Alison Giles, Academy Director at Trivandi, added: “The Trivandi Academy marks an exciting step forward in elevating the standards of the major events industry. This is just the beginning of our mission to professionalise the field with accessible education and higher event standards. We’re eager to collaborate with industry peers to build a strong ecosystem and elevate how major events are delivered worldwide.”

The Trivandi Academy aims to become a cornerstone of the company's broader mission to elevate event delivery standards globally. As it expands, the Academy will develop courses tailored to the industry's evolving demands, develop a professional development framework to better support major event professionals in their career progression, develop bespoke leadership and learning and development programmes for clients, and provide scholarships ensuring future event professionals are equipped to meet the challenges of an increasingly dynamic global event landscape. Another fundamental part of the Academy’s work will be to bridge the gap between research and intelligence and the major events industry.

The Academy Research and Intelligence Unit will help generate research and insights to better support the major events ecosystem, improve knowledge and better equip all stakeholders in their delivery of bigger, better and safer events.

Developed in collaboration with Dr. Mike Duignan, a leading expert Iin event economics and Editor-in-Chief of Event Management Journal, the foremost peer-viewed journal in event studies, the Major Events 101 provides a flexible and comprehensive learning experience. The course incorporates real-world insights through 30 interviews with prominent industry figures, including Lord Paul Deighton, CEO of the London Organising Committee of the London 2012 Games, and Piers Shepperd, Technical Director of multiple major ceremonies, amongst many others.

On a global scale, the Trivandi Academy’s certification sets new standards for professionalisation of major event management, empowering individuals worldwide with the skills to thrive in a competitive landscape. As the importance of structured, safer and professional event management grows, Academy graduates will be equipped to drive economic impact and elevate industry standards.

