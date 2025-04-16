The Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week offers a strategic platform to promote a culture of excellence in the healthcare sector, explore future opportunities and challenges, and build meaningful partnerships to enhance the quality and development of healthcare systems worldwide.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the participants stated that the event reflects the UAE's advanced healthcare infrastructure and underscores its commitment to strengthening international cooperation to develop this vital sector and upskill its workforce.

Held under the theme "Towards Longevity, Redefining Health and Wellbeing," the 2025 edition focuses on advancing proactive, personalised, and holistic care models for improved community health outcomes.

Dr. Hesham Ahmed Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology, Research & Development at GSK, a global biopharmaceutical company, said the event serves as a strategic platform to bolster healthcare systems, exchange expertise, and foster partnerships aimed at delivering advanced medical services.

He welcomed the recently announced agreement between GSK, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to collaborate on a Multi-Omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi. He said advancing omics sciences will accelerate cancer treatment breakthroughs and support progress locally, regionally, and globally.

Boro Dropulić, Executive Director of Caring Cross– a manufacturer of CAR-T cell therapies – described the event as an ideal platform for international collaboration and long-term medical innovation. He stressed the need for cooperation across public and private healthcare stakeholders to ensure integrated, safe, and advanced care delivery.

Yasmin Mitwally, Research and Advocacy Manager at National Multiple Sclerosis Society UAE, praised the event's focus areas and the strong presence of leading medical professionals. She said it reflects the UAE's commitment to global and regional healthcare leadership through impactful partnerships and a sustained focus on excellence.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week addresses four main themes: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. The event features over 200 speakers and 1,900 delegates.