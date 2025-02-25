Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NetSPI, the proactive security solution, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East through a strategic distribution partnership with TRINEXIA, a trusted value-added distributor for leading cybersecurity solutions in the region. This collaboration will enable organizations from across the region to access NetSPI’s cutting-edge security offerings, including Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS).

World-class innovations and digital transformation in the Middle East are driving staggering growth, expected to continue at a rocket-fueled pace with a 10.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2028. However, with rapid growth comes increased cyber risk, including hack and leak operations, insider threats, and nation-state attacks. To combat this, the region needs the strongest proactive security possible through a robust continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program. A recent Gartner report (The Gartner® Cybersecurity Turbulence in 2024: 7 Forces That Will Threaten Your Organization’s Future report, August 2024) found that organizations investing in CTEM will suffer 67% fewer breaches by 2026. This is where a partnership between NetSPI and TRINEXIA makes a difference—NetSPI’s 300+ penetration testing experts across 50+ service lines can test everything from chips, to the cloud, to mainframes, and even AI, while also providing TRINEXIA’s partners and customers with proactive security solutions to stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

NetSPI is committed to supporting businesses with Penetration Testing as a Service, External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation, all powered by The NetSPI Platform—an integrated SaaS solution designed to propel continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs forward. The NetSPI Platform consolidates these capabilities into a single interface, enabling organizations to establish an accurate asset inventory, identify exposures, evaluate and prioritize risks, manage vulnerabilities, and validate security controls in a continuous cycle to enhance cybersecurity resilience. Backed by NetSPI’s security experts, The Platform empowers businesses to embrace rapid innovation with confidence while safeguarding customer trust.

“This partnership with TRINEXIA underscores NetSPI’s commitment to delivering proactive security solutions across the Middle East,” stated Alvaro Warden, VP of Worldwide Partnerships at NetSPI. “Together, we’re empowering businesses with the tools and expertise needed to strengthen their cybersecurity posture amidst evolving threats. By combining NetSPI’s industry-leading services with TRINEXIA’s regional expertise, we are poised to drive meaningful outcomes for organizations of all sizes.”

NetSPI is proud to partner with TRINEXIA as it expands and scales in 2025 and beyond, bringing industry-leading proactive security solutions to businesses across the Middle East and North Africa. In a short time, this collaboration has already shown great success, and both organizations are committed to a seamless, integrated approach, investing in pre-sales, sales, and post-sales efforts to support organizations of all sizes and industries. A detailed account mapping process is underway, focusing on identifying key partners across the region, while regular marketing activities will enhance NetSPI’s presence and drive awareness of proactive security. With NetSPI, businesses in the Middle East will gain access to a world-class security partner, supported locally by TRINEXIA, experienced cybersecurity specialists and an extensive partner network. This partnership will accelerate joint go-to-market strategies, industry-specific initiatives across the Middle East to deliver The NetSPI Platform to public and private organizations within the region. As a global leader in proactive security services, NetSPI is thrilled to embark on this next phase of growth with TRINEXIA and extends its gratitude for their dedication and shared vision. Together, we are committed to strengthening cybersecurity across the region and ensuring businesses have access to best-in-class security expertise and solutions.

About NetSPI:

NetSPI is a proactive cybersecurity provider that helps businesses identify, prioritize, and fix critical security vulnerabilities to protect what matters most. Combining expert security teams, advanced technology, and intelligent processes, NetSPI enables organizations to approach cybersecurity with clarity, speed, and scale.

With a unified platform that provides solutions like Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI delivers actionable insights and high-impact results tailored to business needs.

Trusted by top global brands—including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks and several Fortune 500 companies. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About TRINEXIA:

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA is a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space. We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.