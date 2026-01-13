Abu Dhabi, UAE: Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is showcasing its full-scenario smart energy solutions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, taking place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 13–15 January. During the event, the company is highlighting its integrated solution ecosystem designed to support reliable deployment across a wide range of applications and operating conditions, including large-scale projects and harsh environments common across the Middle East and Africa.

As regional energy systems continue to scale, stakeholders are increasingly prioritizing solutions that combine performance, reliability, and long-term value. At WFES 2026, Trinasolar is demonstrating how its system-level approach—integrating PV, solar tracking, energy storage, and intelligent automation—supports the development of resilient, future-ready energy infrastructure that enhances project bankability and aligns with the UAE’s clean energy and sustainability ambitions.

“As the UAE continues to advance its clean energy and net-zero ambitions, there is a growing need for integrated energy solutions that can perform reliably across all scenarios,” said Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar. “At WFES 2026, we are highlighting how Trinasolar’s global R&D capabilities, technology innovation, and system-level expertise are being applied to support the development of resilient, bankable energy infrastructure tailored to the region’s evolving needs.”

A key highlight of Trinasolar’s presence at WFES 2026 is the first on-site showcase in the UAE of its next-generation Elementa 3 energy storage system, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing system-level innovation in the regional market. Beyond traditional grid applications, Elementa 3 is designed to address emerging high-demand scenarios such as AI data centres (AIDC), as the UAE advances large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure. Through Trina Storage’s AIDC solution, built on the Elementa 3 platform and enabled by advanced grid-forming technology, the system delivers ultra-high stability, rapid response, and resilient power performance—supporting grid stability and reliable renewable energy integration across increasingly complex energy environments.

At the exhibition, visitors to Trinasolar’s stand can experience the company’s end-to-end smart energy portfolio, led by its high-performance solar modules and proven tracking solutions. The showcase includes Vertex N series PV modules powered by n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and the 210mm platform, available in 740W and 650W variants, designed to deliver consistent performance under the high temperatures, strong solar irradiation, and dusty conditions typical of the Middle East.

These solutions are complemented by TrinaTracker’s Vanguard 1P series, a full-scenario, platform-based single-axis tracker family. Featuring the Multi Drive configuration, which distributes multiple drive units along extended tracker rows, the system delivers superior structural rigidity, torsional resistance, and dynamic wind-load control, making it particularly well suited for large-scale demanding Desert Scenario projects characterized by loose soil, extreme temperatures, and ultra-long tracker layouts.

In 2025, Trinasolar delivered more than 1.5GW of Vanguard tracker systems across GCC markets, demonstrating the bankability of Vanguard and the scalability of the globally standardized Vanguard 1P platform. Backed by TrinaTracker’s global technology and R&D, the company has built dedicated regional engineering and wind-design teams, supported by local manufacturing, project execution, and service networks.

The showcase also features Trinabot intelligent automation solutions, including Buildex and Aurora, supporting efficient system operation and reinforcing Trinasolar’s end-to-end approach to smart energy deployment.

Through its participation at WFES 2026, Trinasolar continues to strengthen its role as a long-term partner for the Middle East and Africa’s energy transition, supporting the development of reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy systems that respond to regional conditions and national clean energy goals.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

