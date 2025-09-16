S&P Global Commodity Insights unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list, covering solar PV modules, solar PV inverters, energy storage systems and wind turbines. Trinasolar was included in the Tier 1 list for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems, a recognition of its strong market presence, global footprint and commitment to sustainable practices.

S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Tier 1 assessment evaluates global manufacturers across six key dimensions including market presence, market share, scale, global diversification, corporate sustainability assessments and financial performance. To be classified as Tier 1, a company must exceed the minimum threshold in at least four out of the six dimensions.

“Our Tier 1 list is designed to help suppliers stand out in a crowded field and aid developers, offtakers and those procuring or financing equipment and renewable project development in identifying reliable and resilient partners,” said Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Executive Director of Research and Analysis, Clean Energy Technology, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“Being named as Tier 1 by S&P Global for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems, further underscores our global influence, sustainability leadership, and capability to deliver world-class integrated smart energy solutions,” said Helena Li, president at Trinasolar.

For 28 years, Trinasolar has been at the forefront of PV innovation, pioneering 210mm technology and, together with its partners, driving the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ eras. As a global leader in n-type TOPCon technology industrialization, the company continues to push technological boundaries and collaborates worldwide to empower local manufacturing. By June this year, Trinasolar’s cumulative 210mm module shipments exceeded 200GW, securing its position as the global No. 1. With customer-focused solutions for desert scenario and extreme climates, Trinasolar is opening a new chapter in scenario-based applications and reinforcing its commitment to advancing the clean energy transition.

Since 2015, Trinasolar has strategically expanded into energy storage, building full-stack capabilities from cells and battery packs to AC-side systems, making storage a strong second growth engine. With sharp market insights and a robust global service network spanning 180+ countries and regions, Trina Storage delivers high-reliable, high-value solutions supported by over 100 spare parts warehouses. By June, it had shipped over 12GWh of energy storage systems across major markets including Latin America, MEA, and North America, with annual shipments projected to reach 8–10GWh by 2025, further reinforcing Trinasolar’s leadership in advancing the global clean energy transition.

Alongside its growing global presence, Trinasolar has made sustainability a core strategy, advancing the SOLAR sustainability management concept, strengthening environmental, social and governance practices, and driving supply chain collaboration to enhance product lifecycle performance. These efforts have been recognized by leading rating agencies, including S&P, MSCI, Sustainable Fitch, and BloombergNEF.

Guided by the mission of “Solar Energy for All”, Trinasolar will continue to drive innovation and provide high-efficiency, reliable solutions that empower diverse applications and contribute to a net-zero future.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com