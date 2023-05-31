Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trina Solar, the world's leading provider of PV and smart energy total solutions, has responded to the growing demand in South Africa by expanding its operations. With continuous investment in the South African market over the years, the company has recently opened a new office in Johannesburg and a warehouse in Cape Town. This expansion has fueled Trina Solar's unprecedented growth in the region, as evidenced by a record-breaking tripled solar PV module sales volume in 2023.

Recognizing the market's potential, Trina Solar’s new office and warehouse aim to enhance the company's distribution network in South Africa. This addition, along with an existing warehouse in Durban, will allow the company to deliver solar products faster and more efficiently to customers across the country and neighboring regions. Trina Solar is dedicated to bringing its latest solar technologies and full solutions to include mounting structures, energy storage systems, and extensive range of solar panels to the market, catering to the diverse needs of its customers.

“With South Africa's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, Trina Solar aims to lead the way in providing solar panels to support this journey towards a sustainable future. The company's n-type module portfolio is based on leading 210mm product technology and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, which can be applied in numerous settings to help customers meet their energy goals“ stated Gonzalo de la Viña, President EMEA.

Trina Solar's new next-generation photovoltaic Vertex N AND Vertex S+ panels position the company to provide exceptional products, services and support to its customers in South Africa and beyond. By making their products available locally, Trina Solar aims to become the preferred provider for their customers. With a focus on bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to the region, Trina Solar offers renewable and sustainable energy solutions to South Africa and the region as a whole.

"We're excited to bring our latest n-type modules to South Africa. Our commitment to South Africa goes beyond bringing top-quality products to the market. With our new Johannesburg offices, we'll provide personalized one-to-one support to our customers. We are committed to continuing to deliver reliable energy solutions to the South African market," commented Gonzalo de la Viña, President EMEA, Trina Solar.

The company also revealed impressive figures indicating its sustained growth in the industry. In 2022, the total module shipments reached 43.09GW, while cumulative module shipments surpassed 140GW by the end of March 2023. Independent research agency TrendForce reported that the industry's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules had surpassed 120GW in the first quarter of the year, with Trina Solar accounting for over 65GW. This makes Trina Solar the top global supplier of 210mm modules, with a market share of more than 50%.

Furthermore, Trina Solar has gained recognition from esteemed international institutions, boasting a perfect score of 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for seven consecutive years. In the PV Tech Module Tech Bankability Ratings report, Trina Solar earned a consistent AAA ranking for four quarters in a row, as of the first quarter of 2023.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 140 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.