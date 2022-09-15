Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leader in construction technology, will participate in the 'BIM & Digital Twin Middle East 2022' to emphasise the importance of implementing cutting-edge technologies to foster the Middle Eastern construction industry, which is undergoing digital transition to overcome challenges and meet customer needs.

This significant shift in the sector is due to the adoption of various new technologies – including BIM (Building Information Modeling), Digital Twins, Mixed Reality, AI, Robotics, and Machine Learning - that have enabled the construction of massive projects like the Museum of the Future, the Burj Khalifa, One Za'abeel tower, and the Qatar Lusail Multipurpose Stadium.

The event, which is one of the leading events on Building Information Modelling, Digital Twins and related technologies, is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 21, 2022, in Dubai, UAE.

Tareq Al Masri, Director of Sales and Channel at Trimble Solutions, Middle East, is one of the key speakers at the event and will discuss the topic ‘Elevate Digital Twins with an Integrated Digital Delivery Ecosystem’. The session will be attended by representatives from the government, municipalities, contractors, infrastructure operators, civil engineering, developers, architecture, consultants, technology providers, industry associations and industry professionals. The topic will contain key examples from Trimble’s successful projects and a study on how Digital Twins is shaping the future of Middle East construction.

Tareq will also engage in a panel discussion themed, ‘Digital Twins for Infrastructure’, in which experts in infrastructure design and development will discuss the vital role of Digital Twins and the utilisation of it in new mega infrastructural projects.

Masri said: “We are delighted to be a part of this event as it is a great opportunity to share our knowledge and vision with professionals from the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sector. Construction technology is becoming more and more prevalent among industry professionals but understanding how to utilise it can be difficult. In order to educate the local players about these cutting-edge solutions, we as a solution provider step in. Over the years, we have gained exceptional experience through our projects, which includes the Dubai Opera House, Coca Cola arena, Midfield Terminal Abu Dhabi Airport, Sharjah Monument, National Museum of Qatar, Lusail Multi-Purpose Stadium by Norul Gulf, Riyadh Metro, Dubai Expo 2020, Riyadh metro, Neom and the Adly Mansour metro station in Egypt. We are looking forward to interacting with industry professionals on the quick technical advancements that have made it necessary to create industry momentum to keep up the pace.”

The construction industry will witness a drastic transformation through the Digital Twin technology and according to a study in 2020, the Digital Twins market is projected to grow up to USD 48.2 billion by 2026.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, said: “We can witness Digital Twin technology gaining popularity in the construction sector. There are numerous benefits of this technology in this sector, the major one being the enhancement of analytical capabilities of BIM. Digital Twins can help improve the quality of BIM models by giving stakeholders access to a project’s real-time status, working conditions and information on physical assets. For professionals in the construction industry, Digital Twins has become an important technological development. We, as a construction solution provider, aim at shedding light on the workings and outcomes of the technology, and that is why we value our participation in events such as BIM & Digital Twin Middle East 2022.”

Trimble has been transforming the way the physical and digital world work with their world class digital construction technology solutions. The company’s participation as the silver sponsor in the event will highlight the growth, challenges and the future on Middle East construction industry and share best practices and case studies for the development of the construction sector.