Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced a major customer endorsement for its leading Trend Vision One platform. G2 Grid, the world’s largest software review platform and a trusted, impartial source of information, ranked Trend Vision One XDR Platform second out of 59 XDR vendors on the latest Summer 2023 G2 Grid.

Trend Vision One has been recognized as a leader across multiple segments, including the Mid-Market and Enterprise categories. It has earned prominent badges such as "Best Results: Enterprise," "Best Usability: Enterprise," and "Best Relationship: Summer 2023." Trend Micro's commitment to innovation and addressing industry needs has been acknowledged through its Trend Vision One platform’s recognition as a Momentum Leader and Leader in the Summer 2023 G2 Grid. Moreover, the platform's effectiveness in supporting small businesses has also been acknowledged with the High Performer badge.

The threat landscape of the Middle East and Africa is evolving rapidly, and Trend Micro is leading the charge in ensuring the safety of organizations in the region. As per the 2022 Annual Cybersecurity Report by the Company, "Rethinking Tactics," the company's security solutions successfully blocked and detected over 870 million cyber threats in the region last year. The recognition by G2 Grid underscores the company's dedication to this mission.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the respected G2 Grid, as it echoes the voices of our customers and validates our unwavering commitment to innovation,“ said Dr Moataz BinAli, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, Mediterranean, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, Trend Micro. “Our Trend Vision One platform represents our dedication to providing state-of-the-art, holistic, and user-centric solutions in the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity. This accolade reiterates our belief that integrating artificial intelligence and offering a unified view of security events significantly enhances our customers' ability to respond to threats swiftly and effectively. We see these recognitions not as a finish line, but as a milestone on our continuous journey to redefine security and empower our customers in the face of ever-changing cyber threats."

Trend Vision One is a cloud-native security operations platform that uses AI to help organizations identify and respond to threats more quickly and effectively. The platform provides a unified view of all security events across an organization's environment, giving them a better understanding of the threats, they face. The inclusion of Companion, a generative AI assistant, aids security analysts in quickly comprehending and addressing emerging threats and streamlining incident response workflows. By choosing Trend Vision One, organizations gain a trusted and holistic security solution, enabling them to safeguard their valuable assets, reduce the risk of cyber-attacks, and ultimately establish a strong security foundation.

