Dubai, UAE: – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zero&One, the MENA region's pioneering Premier AWS partner with expertise in DevOps, Application Modernization, AWS Migration and Cost Optimization. This momentous partnership agreement was signed at GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and startup event.

This strategic alliance symbolizes the shared visionary ambitions of Trend Micro and Zero&One, embodying a fusion of innovation, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to strengthening cloud security while streamlining the transition to the cloud for on-premises customers in the MENA region. The MoU represents a collaborative endeavor to reshape and elevate the digital landscape through robust, cutting-edge cloud security solutions meticulously tailored to address the region's unique requirements and challenges.

"In Zero&One, we don't merely see partners; we see steadfast allies dedicated to revolutionizing and elevating cloud security with an expertise that perfectly complements our own," said Mohamed Mrad, Channel Sales Director, SMB, MSP & Consumer, MMEA at Trend Micro. "Their deep insights into the multifaceted market, equips us to chart a transformative course where businesses not only attain security but also gain the means to efficiently harness the cloud. This marks a monumental evolution in the realms of digital interfacing and security protocols, ushering in a new era of fortified business operations and innovation."

"This partnership with Trend Micro signifies a pivotal milestone in our journey towards delivering the most cutting-edge cloud security solutions to our valued clients,” said Ali El Kontar, Founder and CEO of Zero&One “Together with Trend Micro, we are committed to providing not only top-tier support, but a level of cybersecurity expertise that propels businesses in the MENA region to thrive in the digital age. Our shared vision is to empower our clients to harness the full potential of a secure and innovative digital landscape."

The collaboration holds the promise of an expanded market share as both companies join forces to broaden their horizons and strengthen their presence in the ever-evolving MENA cloud security sector. This partnership is enriched by shared knowledge and innovation, fostering the development of state-of-the-art cloud security solutions specifically designed to tackle the unique challenges faced by businesses in the region. Joint marketing and sales initiatives will further enhance this union, providing tailor-made solutions to address the diverse needs of a vast customer base. Furthermore, a shared commitment to excellence assures an elevated customer experience, delivering enhanced support and premium services.

Trend Micro and Zero&One embark on this journey, poised to not only redefine cloud security but also to drive the digital transformation narrative in the MENA region, fostering a secure, innovative, and progressive digital future for all.

-Ends-

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:

Trendmicro@proglobal.ae