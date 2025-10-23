Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Transguard Group, the UAE’s leading business support and outsourcing provider, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Emcode to launch a secure and innovative valuable locker box service across the country.

“This collaboration with Emcode is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering secure, customer-centric solutions,” said Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group. “By combining our operational expertise with Emcode’s digital capabilities, we’re creating a seamless experience for individuals and businesses who require their valuables to be safeguarded with confidence, convenience and the most reliable logistics.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Emcode will develop a mobile and web-based application that enables customers to request, track and manage the delivery and storage of valuable locker boxes. Transguard will provide the physical infrastructure (including the locker boxes, keys, seals and consumables), as well as secure collection, delivery and storage services from customer-nominated locations in the UAE.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in secure logistics,” said Jean-Luc Rouinvy, Chief Executive Officer, Emcode. “Together with Transguard, we’re building a technology platform that meets the needs of today’s customers. “By ensuring discreet and secure transportation of valuables, we enhance safety, uphold UAE’s regulatory standards, and support the nation’s digital transformation goals.”

Because secure pick-ups and deliveries can be scheduled on demand, the new service is expected to appeal to corporates, retailers, SMEs and even individuals (such as those with mobility challenges or anyone living in remote areas) who are seeking to save the time and effort of traveling to and from banks or storage facilities. Designed to scale with demand, the integrated solution from Transguard and Emcode is expected to set a new standard for how valuables are handled and stored.

About Transguard Group

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white-collar staffing, and more. With an annual turnover of AED 3.2 billion in FY24/25, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

About Emcode

Emcode delivers secure, sustainable, and intelligent telematics ecosystems that empower governments and enterprises to advance national mobility, cross-border logistics, and Smart City infrastructure. By enabling discreet and secure transport of high-value assets, Emcode enhances safety, ensures regulatory compliance, and drives the UAE’s digital transformation vision. With 196,000+ active devices, 8,100+ clients, and 99.97% SLA uptime since 2018, Emcode upholds 100% UAE data sovereignty and continues to lead the sector with innovation and trust. To learn more, visit www.emcode.ae

