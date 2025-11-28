Dubai, UAE: Tradeling, the region’s leading digital commerce ecosystem, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yango Ads, the ad tech division of Yango Group, to accelerate the development of next-generation retail media and AdTech solutions for both business and individual buyers across the Middle East. The agreement creates a joint framework to explore commercial opportunities by combining Yango Ads’ advanced advertising and AI-driven retail media capabilities with Tradeling’s expansive digital commerce ecosystem, enterprise procurement platform, and distribution network.

Established under Dubai’s visionary ‘Dubai 10X’ program and owned by the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA), Tradeling marketplace supports more than 50,000 buyers with access to over 8 million SKUs, enabling seamless sourcing for SMEs, enterprise procurement teams, households, HoReCa, retailers, and e-commerce sellers across the region.

Through this partnership, Yango Ads will enable brands to activate high-intent, first-party retail media audiences inside Tradeling’s purchasing environment, helping suppliers increase visibility and conversions along the buying journey. At the same time, Tradeling will benefit from Yango Ads’ AI-powered targeting, optimisation, and performance technologies, enabling suppliers and brands on the platform to enhance visibility, performance, and growth.

“This collaboration brings together two of the region’s most forward-thinking digital ecosystems,” said Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager for Yango Ads in MEA. “Tradeling has built one of MENA’s most sophisticated digital commerce infrastructures, and by combining it with our retail media and AdTech capabilities, we aim to deliver smarter, highly targeted advertising solutions for suppliers, brands, and enterprise buyers.”

Safvan Vali, Director of Marketing at Tradeling, added: “Our mission has always been to simplify and digitally transform B2B trade across the region. By partnering with Yango Ads, we strengthen that mission with advanced advertising, AI, and performance tools that help our sellers grow faster, reach the right audiences, and accelerate their digital growth. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and enabling business success at scale.”

The collaboration comes at a critical time for the region, with MENA’s B2B trade market valued at $1 trillion and online B2B commerce expected to reach $40–50 billion within the next five years.

The partnership will cover areas of mutual interest, including retail media monetisation, supplier advertising and promotion solutions, AI-driven audience targeting, and the development of digital advertising opportunities across Tradeling’s marketplace and independent retailer network. Both parties will also explore joint go-to-market initiatives and non-binding commercial pilots under the MoU.

The partnership also positions both organisations to shape the next wave of AI-powered retail media and transform how businesses discover, purchase, and grow across the Middle East.



To learn more about the brands and their products and services, visit https://yango-ads.com/ and https://tradelinggroup.com/.

About Yango Ads

Yango Ads is a global ad platform that helps businesses monetize and grow. We help brands reach relevant audiences through the websites, apps, and services they use daily. With access to one of the largest ad networks, we connect brands to engaged users within the Yango Group ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to boost app revenue, run campaigns, or make data-driven decisions, Yango Ads has the tools to make it happen.

About Tradeling

Tradeling provides end-to-end solutions that help businesses and individuals shop, source, distribute and promote products at scale. Across ecommerce, procurement, logistics, and marketing, Tradeling streamlines the way products move across MENA.

Founded in 2019 to enable online trade between business buyers and sellers, Tradeling has grown from a marketplace into a connected platform of services that supports SMEs, large organisations and consumers with smarter purchasing, faster fulfilment, flexible payment options and marketing services.