Cairo: tpay, the leading payment gateway across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), is thrilled to announce a significant rebranding initiative; a change that reflects the incredible growth we’ve experienced since our journey began in 2014. With a decade of experience and a presence in over 30 countries across three continents, tpay is redefining its brand to cement its position as the payment connector, driven by a vision of unifying the META region through unmatched network reach, strategic merchant alliances, and transaction excellence.

This re-branding is not merely a visual update; it signifies a strategic repositioning of tpay as a leading force in mobile payments across the META region. It embodies our commitment to simplifying digital transactions and fostering economic growth through innovative, secure, and compliant payment solutions. Central to this transformation is our focus on seamless transaction processing, ensuring efficient and timely payments for all transactions. The new brand identity highlights our dedication to transparency with clear revenue-sharing models and comprehensive reporting tools, empowering partners to grow their businesses with confidence.

While innovation and security remain pivotal, tpay also emphasizes that no transaction, merchant, or market is too small for us to serve. With our focus on micro-payment transactions, we process more payments than any bank in the region, cover more markets than any mobile operator, and reach a greater population than banks, proving that smaller is now bigger.

Feras Hallal, Manager – VAS Marketing at STC Kuwait, shares: "Our partnership with tpay, which began in 2015, has been instrumental in driving the growth of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) services for STC Kuwait. Over the years, we’ve successfully launched more than 15 live services, significantly expanding our offerings to STC's substantial user base of 2.4 million subscribers. The collaboration with tpay has led to an impressive increase in DCB revenues, more than 15 times since we started. This success highlights the strength of our partnership and the effectiveness of tpay's innovative payment solutions in the market."

He added, "tpay’s new brand identity reflects a commitment to innovation and excellence—values that are integral to our goals at STC. With a market share of approximately 25% in Kuwait, we are proud to continue our collaboration with tpay, confident that their rebranding will further enhance the value and credibility of our joint efforts in the region."

Scott Weeman, Director of Partnerships at Shahid VIP, shares: "Since our collaboration began in 2015, the partnership with tpay has been instrumental in making Shahid's content more accessible across the MENA region. By integrating Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) as a payment method, we've significantly expanded our reach, connecting with over 30 operators across 14 countries. The ease and security of DCB have significantly contributed to Shahid’s remarkable growth in our active subscriptions and revenues. We are proud to be part of this journey, showcasing how our partnership continues to deliver substantial value and growth."

As tpay begins this exciting new chapter, our new brand highlights our role as a 'payment connector,' focused on processing millions of micro-payments across the META region and bringing the unconnected into digital life. By upholding rigorous security and compliance standards, tpay reinforces its role in safeguarding the telecom industry and protecting consumers. This rebrand marks a strengthened market presence, poised for continued growth and success.

About tpay

