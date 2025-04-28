Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TP announced the launch of its first Innovation Center in the Middle East, located in Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub. This marks a significant milestone for TP in their role as strategic partner to businesses and driving their AI-powered digital transformation. Building on its deep legacy of service delivery while signaling a bold shift into transformational partnerships at the frontier of AI, this move further demonstrates TP’s commitment to deepening its presence in the GCC.

Designed as a co-creation space, the TP Innovation Center directly supports the ambitions of the region, particularly in talent development, innovation-led growth, and digital competitiveness. It serves as a bridge between public ambition and private sector execution, offering immersive experiences, design thinking labs, and client workshops that respond to the unique needs of local industries— including government, banking, healthcare, travel, and retail. By facilitating scalable use cases and public-private collaborations, the center aims to become a global hub for AI solutions and knowledge export.

The first of several innovation centers TP plans to open across the GCC, the TP Innovation Centre features state-of-the-art equipment including a dynamic 3D screen, and signature interactive platforms that bring stories, systems, and real-world use cases to life.

With operations in 95 countries, over 500,000 employees, and services delivered in 300+ languages and dialects, TP brings the global capacity and cultural fluency necessary to empower the UAE’s diverse and multilingual society.

The UAE is home to a uniquely diverse talent pool, both local and international, that is primed to deliver exceptional services not only within the country but also to the world. With this launch, TP reinforces its role in positioning the UAE as a hub for AI-enhanced services that are both export-ready and locally impactful, supporting local government and business, while enabling the regional and global economies to grow through local talent.

"We believe the future is not man vs. machine, it’s humanity amplified," said Mounir Hijazi, Chief Executive Officer – GCC. "This center showcases our commitment to fusing Emotional Intelligence with Artificial Intelligence to create better outcomes for people and businesses alike. As the region’s leading tech hub, Dubai Internet City was the natural choice for our new location"

The TP Innovation Center is located in Dubai Internet City, the heart of UAE’s Innovation ecosystem curated by TECOM Group PJSC. “Dubai Internet City’s vibrant ecosystem is at the forefront of fostering innovation and nurturing the development of AI solutions across key economic sectors,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director at Dubai Internet City. “The TP Innovation Center's focus on co-creation and talent development represents a strategic investment in Dubai's digital future and our community will champion such initiatives to contribute towards the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'.”