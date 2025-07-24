Dubai, UAE: Toyow, the world’s first multi category tokenised asset marketplace, has secured a US$10 million strategic investment from Nimbus Capital, a leading alternative investment group operating globally, focused on emerging industries and backing high-impact technologies across sectors with strong growth potential.

The investment fuels Toyow’s mission to democratise access to high-value real-world assets (RWAs) — from real estate, art, films, music, and commodities—by bringing them onchain through a regulated, user-first marketplace.

With a tokenisation pipeline worth more than US$38 billion and multiple high profile asset partners in real estate, music and commodities, Toyow is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of inclusive capital markets.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for Toyow,” said Surajit Chanda, Founder and CEO of Toyow. “Nimbus Capital shares our vision for a future where anyone can access institutional grade assets through blockchain. Together, we’ll scale the platform globally and bring real utility to the RWA space.”

The funds will be used to scale up operations and regulatory coverage across the UAE and European Union; engage and onboard institutional asset originators and creators; expand tokenisation and trading infrastructure.

This will also help bring further liquidity to the token post Token Generation Event (TGE) and increase product adoption. This raise reinforces investor confidence in Toyow’s approach, blending compliance, usability, and community incentives to unlock previously inaccessible asset classes for the next billion investors.

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, said, “We’ve been following the evolution of tokenised assets closely, and Toyow stood out — not just for its tech, but for its clear commitment to usability, regulation, and creator empowerment.

“This isn’t just another RWA platform. It’s a bold bet on the future of inclusive capital markets, one where a teenager in Lagos and a fund manager in London can access the same high value assets within a few clicks.”

Nimbus Capital is a private investment group specialising in cross-border transactions, providing flexible funding solutions to growing businesses worldwide. Led by experienced managers with a track record of over 50 transactions across 30+ countries and backed by ‘In On Capital’, a boutique wealth management firm with US$1.2 billion in AUM, Nimbus combines industry expertise with a global outlook to drive impactful investments.

About Toyow

Toyow is a next-generation, multi-category tokenization platform enabling seamless access to real-world assets (RWAs) through blockchain technology. Toyow empowers institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage physical and financial assets—from real estate, commodities, to movies, music, art and alternative investments—on a unified, secure, and compliant marketplace.

With a focus on regulatory integrity, investor protection, and scalable infrastructure, Toyow supports full-cycle tokenization services including smart contract development, STO launchpads, and secondary trading. Its mission is to democratize ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion in Web3.

To learn more, please visit: www.toyow.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/toyow.official