Dubai, UAE: Toyota is bringing new levels of style and sophistication to the Middle East’s compact sedan segment with the eagerly-awaited regional launch of the all-new Yaris. Combining powerful, elegant design and superior comfort with Toyota’s uncompromising approach to quality, durability, and reliability, the 2023 Yaris delivers an exceptional experience that is set to further strengthen the model’s appeal among the region’s discerning drivers.

Mr. Hideyuki Kamino, Chief Engineer of the all-new Toyota Yaris, commented: “With the all-new Yaris, we set out to ensure that the vehicle is not only functional, but also represents the lifestyle and values of our customers. Our next-generation sedan adopts a powerful and elegant fastback style that embodies the Yaris’ trademark stability and reliability that has won a loyal following across the region. We have also tried to ensure this high-quality sedan is as affordable as possible for our customers, and hope it will capture the imaginations of countless drivers just as previous generations have done.”

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are delighted to launch the all-new Yaris in the Middle East. The 2023 model comes with significant upgrades to deliver optimal performance and an engaging driving experience, while also maintaining outstanding fuel economy in line with Toyota’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality. I would like to thank our customers in the region and beyond for continually inspiring us on our journey to innovate and build ‘Ever-better Cars’ that exceed their expectations.”

With its striking interior and exterior design, multi-feature passenger compartment, and ultra-precise driving dynamics, the all-new Yaris once again strikes a balance between class-leading aesthetics and engineering. The width of the new model increased by 10 mm to 1,740 mm, while the length of the wheelbase increased by 70 mm to 2,620 mm. The length and overall height of the vehicle have been maintained at 4,425 mm and 1,480 mm respectively, making the new model the roomiest yet.

The 2023 Toyota Yaris boasts a striking and elegant exterior. Its front design features a low-profile bumper, along with a new glossy black front grille and ultra-slim LED headlamps. The vehicle's side design and sleek fastback silhouette heighten its hyper-modern aesthetic, while the distinctive diffuser shape at the rear expresses exceptional strength and stability.

The all-new Yaris’ spacious cabin is designed to provide greater comfort and convenience for both the driver and passengers. Its thin and wide instrument panel exudes refined elegance, which is further emphasized by the soft padding throughout the interior. A 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) multi-information display and digital LED speedometer can be set to one of four layouts, allowing the driver to fully customize and optimize their experience. The interior was designed to provide drivers with an outstanding field of view, and also features multiple compartments in the front and rear doors including cup holders, small and large drink bottles, and other easy-to-access storage areas. The spacious 475-liter capacity trunk comes complete with a folding board that serves as a partition to enable more efficient luggage distribution.

The vehicle’s cabin hosts a range of practical features, including an 8-inch multimedia screen with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto together with a USB port on the head unit and two ports at the rear console that enable passengers to connect external media devices. Additional features include a four or six-speaker sound system and an automatic air conditioning system with two rear vents for extra passenger comfort. Meanwhile, parents benefit from the added peace of mind provided by Toyota’s ISOFIX safety system, which attaches baby seats securely using specially designed tethers.

The all-new Toyota Yaris promises a dynamic driving experience thanks to its four-cylinder engine that is equipped with 16-valve DOCH and dual VVT-I. The vehicle is available with a choice of two engine sizes. The 1.3-liter capacity engine provides an ideal balance between power and fuel efficiency, generating 97 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque with outstanding fuel consumption of 22.4 km/l. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter capacity engine delivers smooth acceleration and a quick response, producing 105 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque with fuel consumption of 20.5 km/l.

Both engine options come paired with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which simulates a seven-speed sequential shift transmission to deliver powerful, smooth acceleration from start-off and at low speeds, and quiet, efficient transmission at higher speeds with excellent fuel efficiency. An enhanced body and platform structure and tuned suspension contribute to outstanding handling, stability, and ride comfort. The vehicle also boasts excellent maneuverability, with a 4.8-meter turning radius.

The all-new Yaris maintains Toyota’s sterling safety standards. Its safety system is complemented by Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package that includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), and Automatic High Beam (AHB), as well as a new Front Departure Alert (FDA) feature that gives drivers a visual and audible warning when a stationary vehicle in front begins to move forward. This makes the 2023 Yaris especially suited to the stop-and-go traffic found in urban areas.

In addition, the vehicle comes with a comprehensive array of safety features to protect its driver and occupants. These include SRS airbags, with options available based on the grade for either two or six airbags (including front airbags for the driver passenger, side airbags for the front seats, and side-curtain airbags for the front and rear seats), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Brake hold function, Traction Control (TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and many others.

A choice of seven exciting exterior hues adds to the all-new Yaris’s striking visual appeal. These include three new colors – metal stream metallic, scarlet sequin, and gray metallic – the last two of which have been newly developed for the vehicle. Meanwhile, the premium interior cabin features a stylish black & beige color scheme. The 2023 Yaris also comes with a choice of 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch alloy wheels.

