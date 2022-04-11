Amman: Emphasizing its commitment to accelerating its drive to achieve carbon neutrality and create sustainable mobility for all, Toyota Motor Corporation recently celebrated a remarkable milestone with cumulative sales of electrified vehicles[1] surpassing more than 20 million units worldwide at the end of February 2022. Toyota estimates that the use of its electrified vehicles has resulted in approximately 160 million fewer tons of CO2 emissions and has saved approximately 65 million kiloliters of gasoline to date.

Long-recognized as a pioneer in the development of eco-friendly vehicles, Toyota has adopted a multifaceted approach that emphasizes ‘Sustainable and Practical’ solutions as part of its strategy to flexibly respond to the global demand for diverse mobility solutions. In 1997, the company launched the iconic Prius - the world’s first mass-production Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) - followed by the introduction of the first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV); the Prius PHEV. In 2014, the first-ever mass-produced hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) - the Toyota Mirai - was launched and is being well-received by customers across the globe.

“We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone,” said Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation. “This is a testament from our valued customers around the world to the quality, durability and reliability of our electrified vehicles. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of them for continuously supporting Toyota’s drive to achieve carbon neutrality. We remain committed to pursuing various technology options that are both sustainable and practical as we continue on our journey towards ‘Creating Mobility for All’ and ‘Producing Happiness for All.’”

The company’s sales of electrified vehicles in the Middle East are growing year on year, demonstrating increasing public awareness of the benefits electrified vehicles offer in terms of efficiency, performance and sustainability. Toyota currently extends the biggest lineup of electrified vehicles in the region, with a total of six HEV models - including the Toyota Corolla, Camry, C-HR, Corolla Cross, RAV4 and Highlander. Meanwhile, Lexus continues to set new standards for sustainability in the luxury segment, where customers can choose from the Lexus ES, LC, LS, NX and RX models.

Toyota’s electrified vehicle strategy centers on a significant acceleration in the development and launch of diverse electric powertrains - encompassing HEVs, PHEVs, FCEVs and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). In December 2021, the company unveiled its BEV strategy, which comprises plans to launch 30 models in the passenger and commercial segments by 2030. The ambitious roadmap also targets achieving 3.5 million annual electrified vehicle sales worldwide before the end of the decade.

This drive to improve and increase the diversity of electrified powertrain options reflects Toyota’s commitment to reducing the environmental impacts of manufacturing and driving vehicles around the globe and achieving carbon neutrality across its operations. The company has also set a series of targets inspired by key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are designed to embed sustainability throughout its entire operations.

[1] Electrified vehicles or electrified powertrains may refer to Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in ‎‎Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)‎