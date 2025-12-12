Dubai, UAE: TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has announced a significant milestone in the construction of its AED 662 million Ashley Hills project. In just four months since the project launch, the development has reached 40% construction progress, demonstrating the company’s efficiency and commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities.

Located in the heart of Arjan, Ashley Hills is a flagship development that will feature 616 residential units across 400,000 square feet of sellable area. The project is designed to offer a mix of spacious apartments that cater to families and investors seeking modern, sustainable living spaces in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts.

The project's progress includes several key milestones. Site mobilization, enabling works, piling and foundations, and substructure works have all seen notable progress, with significant advancement made on the superstructure and internal works. The external envelope and building services are also underway, while internal finishes are in progress. External works and infrastructure are set to begin in the coming months.

In August 2025, TownX appointed Ocean Stone as the main contractor for the project. Ocean Stone, known for their extensive experience in large-scale residential developments, has been instrumental in driving the project forward and ensuring timely progress.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, commented: “We are extremely proud of the remarkable progress made in just four months of construction. Achieving 40% completion is a testament to the hard work of our team and our contractors, whose collaboration has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We are excited about the future of this project and remain focused on delivering Ashley Hills on time while maintaining the high standards TownX is known for.”

The rapid progress reflects TownX’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality residential options in Dubai. The strategic location of Ashley Hills in Arjan offers excellent connectivity to major roads such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, along with access to schools, retail centers, parks, and recreational facilities, making it an ideal living destination.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule and with attention to detail. With over 1,567 units delivered and 1,174 apartments currently in development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Ashley Hills is another milestone in TownX’s efforts to create residential communities that meet the needs of modern families while delivering long-term value.

Other key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21, Luma22 and Luma Park Views in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Ashley Hills in Arjan.

About TownX

Founded in 2017, TownX is a Dubai-based real estate developer with a project portfolio valued at AED 4 billion. The company prioritises premium quality by incorporating high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs, and spacious interiors, with a focus on family-oriented communities that cater to all generations.

