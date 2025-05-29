In Washington, DC, the activities of the Gulf-American Arbitration Forum began today, Thursday. The Forum is organized by the Commercial Arbitration Center for the GCC countries, witnessing high participation of elite experts and representatives of international institutions specialized in arbitration, in addition to an official delegation from the GCC countries.

This forum aims to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries and the USA in the areas of commercial dispute settlement and exchange experiences with major arbitration centers and legal institutions. And to discuss the latest developments in alternative means of resolving disputes.

The first day’s agenda includes a series of meetings with prominent legal bodies such as” Georgetown University Law School” and “Curtis Law Firm”, in addition to meetings with the “Foley Hoag Foundation” and diplomats from the French Embassy. While the activities will continue tomorrow with the American Bar Association (ABA) visit. In addition to specialized meetings with prestigious law firms.

The forum's agenda also includes visits to New York early June, where meetings are scheduled to be held with the International Center for Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR) and a reception will be hosted in cooperation with the community of Arab practitioners in the field of arbitration in New York.

His Excellency Dr. Kamal bin Abdullah Al Hamad, Secretary General of the Gulf Commercial Arbitration Centre, stated that this forum represents a strategic platform to strengthen bridges of cooperation with international partners, and an important occasion to shed light on the developments taking place in the Gulf arbitration system.

He pointed out that the forum reflects the center's vision of openness to the world and providing efficient, neutral and flexible services that support the investment environment in the Gulf region.

