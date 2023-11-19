DOHA, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar has taken a significant leap forward in corporate sustainability by partnering with Sparklo, a global innovator in clean technology. This collaboration introduces the Sparklomat, an AI-driven Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), to KPMG's Doha office. This joint initiative aligns with KPMG's commitment to lead by example in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sphere.

The Sparklomat offers KPMG employees and visitors an intuitive and rewarding way to recycle, integrating seamlessly with the Sparklo mobile app to provide instant rewards for their sustainable actions. This innovative approach to recycling represents a shift in workplace culture towards environmental consciousness and action.

Maxim Kaplevich, Owner and CEO of Sparklo, commented, “The Sparklomats are revolutionizing the recycling process, providing incentives that encourage eco-friendly actions. This strategic alliance with KPMG in Qatar places our innovative technology at the forefront of Qatar's corporate environment, offering employees a firsthand experience with our product. Together, we're driving a sustainability transformation in Qatar, fostering a positive change by advocating environmentally conscious practices in the corporate world.”

The sophisticated AI software behind the Sparklomat ensures a 99.9% accurate identification process for recyclables, contributing to a more efficient and contamination-free recycling system.

“At KPMG in Qatar, we recognize that the health of our planet rests in the hands of each individual and organization. Our collaboration with Sparklo reflects our role as custodians of the environment, transforming our office into a hub of sustainability where every recycled item signifies a step towards a greener tomorrow. The Sparklomat is not just a machine; it's a beacon of change, inspiring our team to become active participants in the global movement towards ecological responsibility,” said Huda Ibrahim, Head of Marketing and Communications at KPMG in Qatar.

This partnership highlights Sparklo's and KPMG in Qatar's shared dedication to making sustainability an accessible and everyday practice, setting a precedent for environmental responsibility in the corporate sector.

About Sparklo:

Sparklo is a global AI-driven cleantech company dedicated to revolutionizing the recycling industry and encouraging sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilize AI and machine learning to optimize recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

About KPMG:

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. It operates in 145 countries and territories, and has more than 226,882 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee.

KPMG in Qatar belongs to a network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International. With over 226,882 professionals, led by over 10,908 partners worldwide, KPMG’s network allows it to bring together subject matter experts from around the globe to form international teams, with deep insights to tackle the most complex challenges.

KPMG has had a presence in Qatar for over 40 years. It opened for business here in 1978 and is now one of the largest and most established professional services firms in the country. Its 350+ professionals are led by 10 Qatar-based partners. KPMG in Qatar recruits the best and brightest from around the world and currently employs over 30 different nationalities. It works with some of Qatar’s largest public and private sector organizations across most of the country’s core industries. This provides a deep insight into the challenges and opportunities that its clients experience and a comprehensive understanding of how they can be assisted to respond to these issues.

