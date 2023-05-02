Beirut: – As per the announced schedule, TotalEnergies in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy has signed a firm contract with Transocean to hire the drilling rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon, as soon as possible in 2023.

With the mobilization of the teams, this is a new key step in the preparation of the operations.

The "Transocean Barents", a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea.

-Ends-

About TotalEnergies EP in Lebanon

TotalEnergies Exploration & Production has been established in Lebanon since 2018, the year during which the two exploration and production agreements for blocks 9 and 4 were signed. As the operator of these two blocks, TotalEnergies completed the first exploration well ever drilled in Lebanese deep waters, in block 4 in early 2020, in accordance with its contractual obligations. With its partners, ENI and QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies is preparing to drill a second exploration well. This well will be drilled in block 9 during the year 2023. https://totalenergies.com.lb/en/exploration-and-production

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

