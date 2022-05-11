Cairo - Following the selection of the Startupper of the Year Challenge winners by a local jury comprised of experts, the winners of this 2022 edition were awarded during an official award ceremony organized on 10th of May 2022 at TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt Academy in Cairo.

The three winners of the Startupper of the Year Challenge in Egypt are:

Alshaimaa Omar for the Award of Best Startup under 3 years old with EGAAD: an Agribusiness start-up specialized in producing high quality liquid organic fertilizer through recycling the organic waste via bioprocess, their product is customized for various soils.

Sherif Zikry for the Award of Best Business Creation Idea with Recyty: a platform that facilitates the delivery of e-receipts from the stores to the customers, Recyty strives to reach a receipt-less future, to ensure a safe and a healthier environment.

Ghada Hassan for the Award of Best Female Entrepreneur with Blutruve: An Egyptian startup for manufacturing Biotechnology materials and Molecular Biology reagents for research purposes.

These young entrepreneurs will receive financial support amounting 140,000 Egyptian pounds. They will also benefit from personalized coaching for the development of their project from Ashoka Arab World as well as media visibility for their projects.

In Egypt, 360 applications were submitted, of which 82 were complete, and 11 out of 15 finalists were able to pitch their project on front of the local jury.

Each winner of this edition will have their project presented in front of a "Grand Jury" in charge of choosing, in mid-May, the three "Grand Winners" of the African continent amongst the 32 countries.

The 3rd edition of the Startupper of the Year Challenge by TotalEnergies in figures:

32 participating countries

35,000 registrations on the platform

13,885 complete applications on the platform

491 finalists pitched their project to a local jury

-Ends-

About TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt is a subsidiary of the international Energy Company TotalEnergies SA established in 1998. The Company is active across the entire Oil product distribution sector, with General Sales, Lubricants, and Aviation activities as well as a Retail Network, the Company employs a number of 1,500 staff.

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt’s involvement in the country has been growing constantly over the years. Whatever the circumstances the company has never halted its operations which has allowed it to acquire new positions in the market, with an estimated market share today of 12%.

The company runs retail network of 240 stations throughout the country and has opened a massive state-of-the-art lubricant blending plant in Borg El Arab. TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt’s mission is to provide quality products and services to its customers. It retails high quality fuels and lubricants as well as services and various products at its Bonjour shops.

At TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, the safety of people and operations, environmental protection, customer satisfaction and listening to stakeholders are core concerns. Industrial hygiene, employee health and product quality are absolute priorities.

About TotalEnergies Marketing & Services

TotalEnergies’ Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world’s number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

