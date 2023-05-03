Manama, Bahrain: TOTAL CX, a new player in the local customer service sector, was launched today at an event held exclusively for Bahrain’s media representatives.

TOTAL CX caters to businesses of all sizes including the private and public sector, such as government entities, financial sector, telecoms, logistical carriers, restaurant, and delivery services, among many others that require customer contact services. The complex basket of products and services includes multilingual support around the clock, such as call centre, Chat Bot, WhatsApp, complaint handling and more.

Built on a strong platform, TOTAL CX has evolved from the oldest established customer call centre in Bahrain, Batelco Contact Centre, which dates back to the early 1970’s. Over the past 50 years, the centre has transformed into one of the most recognised in the Kingdom of Bahrain, responding to an average of 1200 enquiries daily.

TOTAL CX Chairman Faisal Al Jalahma speaking during the launch event said, “We are delighted to introduce TOTAL CX with a vision to be the partner of choice for best-in-class customer services for businesses in the region and beyond. We have been providing unmatched support to customers in Bahrain for decades, and we look forward to sharing our years of experience with other companies.”

“With a strong platform of human resources, and over 97% Bahrainisation in place, the establishment of TOTAL CX will also support the Kingdom’s job creation drive as a continuous flow of new hires will join the team to support the growing requirements of the centre.”

“SME’s and large enterprises can depend on us to deliver a delightful experience to their customers with passion and professionalism,” Mr. Al Jalahma added.

Maitham Abdulla, CEO of TOTAL CX and COO of Batelco said, “Supported by knowledge, know-how and the latest digital systems, TOTAL CX has all the credentials needed to attend to the customer service requirements of all industries. Our growing team of multi-skilled and multilingual agents are fully trained and ready to respond through a number of channels including phone, chat bot, social media and emails.”

“In a very competitive marketplace for all industries, having superior customer services in place is crucial and can give a company the edge over its competitors.”

“Located in a 2000 square metre premises, with over 200 staff currently, TOTAL CX is ready to support all industries and we are already in discussions with several companies, with plans to onboard a number of them soon,” Mr. Abdulla added.

