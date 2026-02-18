Dubai, UAE, AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services company, convened senior risk leaders from across the UAE at its Dubai headquarters for an Executive Risk Round Table focused on strengthening enterprise resilience in an era of geopolitical volatility and rapid technological change.

Held under the theme “Building Resilient Risk Management Frameworks amid Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Disruption,” the round table brought together executives from e&, Emaar, Etihad Rail, Emirates Global Aluminum and Taaleem a closed-door exchange on the evolving role of risk leadership.

Discussions underscored the growing need for adaptive, forward-looking risk strategies that move beyond traditional compliance models. Participants explored how organizations can better integrate geopolitical analysis, digital transformation risk, AI governance, cyber resilience and supply chain volatility into enterprise-wide decision-making frameworks.

Kerry Raymond Larkin, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management at e&, delivered the opening address, setting the tone for a candid and solutions-oriented dialogue. Drawing on cross-sector experience, executives shared practical insights on embedding risk intelligence at board level, accelerating response capabilities and leveraging technology to strengthen predictive risk capabilities.

Ramzy Mostafa, Regional Head of Risk Management, AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said: “AtkinsRéalis is committed to fostering a collaborative risk community in the UAE. As risk landscapes become more complex and interconnected, peer-led dialogue is essential to strengthening institutional resilience across sectors. This round table reflects our belief that risk management must be proactive, strategic and deeply integrated into organizational leadership.”

Participants emphasized that resilience today is defined not only by mitigation, but by agility, the ability to anticipate disruption, respond decisively, and adapt operating models in real time. The role of the Chief Risk Officer, they noted, is increasingly strategic, requiring close alignment with executive leadership and digital transformation agendas.

In light of the strong engagement and clear demand for continued collaboration, AtkinsRéalis confirmed that the Executive Risk Round Table will become a bi-annual convening. The next session is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in six months.

