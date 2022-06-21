A highlight of the event included an activation where executives got to test drive McLaren cars at the Lusail Circuit, as part of McLaren’s ongoing collaboration with Google globally.

Doha, Qatar – Google Cloud hosted the first edition of the Qatar Partner Executive Exchange event, a flagship event that brings together over 30 CXOs from Google Cloud's partner ecosystem in Qatar, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of its partners through the Partners Advantage Program.

Under the theme of “Full Speed”, the Qatar Partner Executive Exchange event aims to demonstrate the potential that the strong network of technology partners and IT professionals in Qatar can leverage, when joined under Google Cloud’s Partners Advantage Program, to empower and drive the country’s digital transformation roadmap in the coming years.

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar County Manager, Google Cloud said: “Qatar is growing its digital capabilities that reinforces its position as a technology hub. Our partners are very important and valuable to us, and the “Qatar Partner Executive Exchange event” further cements our commitment to working together with them to provide expertise to businesses in Qatar while solving key challenges across various industries. Since Google Cloud has established a presence in Qatar, we have been working closely with both our partners and customers to support businesses to thrive and grow in their digital transformation journey”.

The event which brought together a suite of thought leaders, featured speakers from Google Cloud, Dell, SAP and VMware to name a few. The panels during the event expanded on the power of technological partnerships in helping companies address and solve their biggest and business critical challenges with the support of digitization.

Imad Sfeir, Regional Sales Director,Gulf Region, at VMware, said: “As demand for cloud solutions grows, partnerships are increasingly important to ensure customers can access the cloud solutions they need to address strategic customer initiatives around app and cloud modernization, as well as distributed workforces. This is exactly what we are working to achieve through our long-term and expanding partnership with Google Cloud, which helps enterprise customers gain greater flexibility and accelerate their cloud migration.”

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director – Qatar & Fast Growth Markets, SAP further added:“Google Cloud and SAP collaborate to help Qatar customers adopt their cloud strategy and build robust, flexible, and innovative IT systems that will sustain them into the future. This collaboration will certainly improve and expedite our customers cloud transformation journeys with the RISE with SAP and bring plentiful business to our partners and system integrators. “

Travers Nicholas, General Manager, Qatar at Dell Technologies said: “We have partnered with Google to offer customers the performance, scale, and enterprise-class features with the economics and flexibility of the cloud. Together, Dell PowerScale for Google Cloud enables enterprises to run the most demanding, file-based workloads, which require extreme performance and throughput.”

Tony Abi Nader, General Manager of Exclusive Motors (McLaren Doha)added: "McLaren Racing represents the very best of what's possible on a racetrack across performance, inclusion and sustainability, and those are values we share with Google Cloud. We are pleased to have offered Google Cloud's partners the fantastic opportunity to experience Lusail circuit, driving the super sport McLaren cars 720s & GT, coached by professional drivers as a testament to our synergy".

Google Cloud has revamped its partner program in 2019 as the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, and has grown its channel partner program over the last few years, emphasizing the importance of delivering successful outcomes for customers along with partners.

