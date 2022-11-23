Dubai, UAE – Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the newest lifestyle destination at Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, is now open to welcome guests who enjoy the finer things in life and is the perfect venue to ring in the New Year with the most glamourous celebration.

A full al fresco dining experience awaits partygoers who will welcome 2023 in style. Enjoy an evening of fun, specially curated food, premium beverages, and live entertainment. Dance the night away under the stars in true Italian retro style, followed by the New Year’s Eve countdown with picturesque panoramic views of Dubai’s fireworks-lit sky at midnight, show-stopping entertainment, and a Mediterranean feast from the South coast of Italy.

The minimum spend per person starts at AED1,000 at the bar with the Burj Al Arab or JBR view; AED1,500 per person in a sofa/bed and the JBR view and AED2,000 per person in a table. Diners will enjoy an a la carte food and beverage menu, live band, DJ and singer, retro-disco classics, and unbeatable views.

Drawing inspirations from the Italian coast and its deep history, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai’s shores, a gorgeous spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunch basking in the sun while tucking into an exquisite menu and a curated selection of beverages.

Enjoy the stunning infinity pool, unparalleled views, unique cocktails, the finest wines, and a tasteful menu from its world-class chef. The poolside experience is available for AED200 per person on weekdays and AED250 per person on weekends which includes the use of a sunbed, towels, and access to the premium amenities. The VIP Cabanas are available on a minimum spend.

Unwind by the pool and enjoy the picturesque views of The Bluewaters, The Palm, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab. Let your appetite be charmed by the Mediterranean-inspired menu, focusing on the freshest quality ingredients, creating an explosion to all senses.

Spend the perfect day at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, located on Level 14 of Radisson Resort Hotel at West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah.

For more information, please contact +971 58 559 4222 or email ciao@tlamborghini-marenostrum.ae. Follow their Instagram at @tlmarenostrumdubai.

Operation Hours:

Pool: 11am - 6pm

Restaurant: 11am – 11pm

Bar: 11am – 2am

About Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

The epitome of luxury, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant is the newest hotspot for UAE’s elite to mingle, eat, drink and enjoy a day-to-night experience like no other. Located on the Jumeirah shoreline at Radisson's Hotel Resort at the West Beach The Palm Jumeirah, the luxurious Mediterranean venue combines the elements of music, dining, and entertainment from day to night. A restaurant that is set to become the haven for those who appreciate gastronomy, and fine ingredients, and longing for a piece of Paradise.