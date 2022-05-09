Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tomorrowland, one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, is set to open Terra Solis, a brand-new unique desert destination in Dubai.

Nestled between the Arabian dunes and inspired by the most beautiful star constellations, Terra Solis will open in September in Dubailand, Al Yufra, welcoming people from around the globe to a magical oasis of relaxation in the Arabian desert. Guests will be encouraged to celebrate life by the pool during the day and stargaze into their dreams at night. Bookings are now open on terrasolisdubai.com.

Featuring a collection of three stunning accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations, the stunning Polaris bell tents, the marvelous Perseid lodges, and the spectacular Orion pool lodges will provide a unique stay in the Arabian dunes. Guests will also have access to a picturesque swimming pool at the heart of the destination, some of the most iconic Tomorrowland elements, a restaurant, a bar and a shisha lounge.

Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder and CEO, Terra Solis: “Terra Solis is a one-of-a-kind desert destination away from all the noise. It is inspired by the magic of Tomorrowland and the most beautiful star constellations, where you can wake up from a night under the stars and live to the rhythm of the sun. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a memorable world of wonder with the finest music, a vibrant yet relaxing pool scene, incredible tastes and aromas and a unique glamping experience in the Arabian dunes while relaxing in style under the Dubai sun.”

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 square meters. Terra Solis will combine outstanding music and entertainment, a fun party atmosphere, and an exceptional food and beverage offering in one refreshing and energising destination where guests are encouraged to explore the sweeping desert landscapes that make Terra Solis.

Wake up from a night under the stars

Guests can start their day at Terra Solis in peace and enjoy an energizing breakfast in a soothing atmosphere at their private patio or the poolside restaurant. Terra Solis is home to several impressive glamping options, including 48 spacious, luxurious and beautifully decorated Polaris bell tents and 20 Perseid lodges, combining the ultimate comfort and style. There are also six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace. The pool lodges are the real eye-catchers, centrally located near the pool with scenic views over the entire destination, offering guests a truly unique experience.

Extraordinary lunch & dinner experiences

Terra Solis will also feature exquisite dining, ready to amaze guests with great lunch and dinner experiences, either inside or poolside. MESA is inspired by the ‘Tastes of the World’ cuisine of Tomorrowland, serving typical and delicious flavours from all corners of the globe, designed to be shared.

Guests will enjoy a wide selection of drinks and cocktails at the eye-catching bar, centrally located near the pool, and at the Sala shisha lounge. They will also be able to experience the true Tomorrowland madness during a range of exclusive events which will be organized at Terra Solis.

Terra Solis will open in September and is located in Dubai Heritage Vision – 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination

Music – Pool – Tastes – Lodge – Magic

From September 2022 till June 2023

Dubai – UAE

Info & bookings: terrasolisdubai.com

-Ends-

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is one of the most popular and iconic music festivals in the world held in Boom, Belgium, organized and owned by the original founders, the brothers Beers. Tomorrowland was first held in 2005 and has since become one of the world’s most notable global music festivals. It takes place every year in summer and now stretches over 3 weekends in 2022, welcoming 600,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 countries, and selling out in minutes year after year.

Tomorrowland is located in a beautiful natural place, recreation area De Schorre, in the town of Boom, Belgium. It is a true fairy tale world situated in beautiful natural surroundings, with a strong eye for detail such as enchanting décor, fascinating acts and peripheral animations, amazing tasty and healthy food and drinks, spectacular fireworks - an unforgettable and incomparable show. Every year, the festival features a special theme that inspires the famed MainStage design and stage production.

The 16th edition of Tomorrowland in 2022 will take place from 15 July to 17 July, from 22 July to 24 July and from 29 July to 31 July.

More info: tomorrowland.com

