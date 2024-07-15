Amazon.eg is gearing up to release hundreds of thousands of incredible deals for its longest Prime Day sale event ever in Egypt, running from July 16th (starting at 00:00 am local time) until July 21st, and offering exceptional value exclusively to Prime members. For the first time, Prime members will enjoy six full days of Prime Day deals and savings across over 30 product categories including up to 70% on fashion, up to 50% on electronics, up to 45% on beauty, up to 45% on baby essentials, and up to 40% on groceries. It’s not too late to join Prime for EGP 29/month and enjoy the full set of year-round benefits included in the membership such as free and fast delivery, Prime Early Access to deals, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Egypt’s General Manager Omar Elsahy said: “We are excited to kick-off our longest Prime Day ever exclusively for Prime members in Egypt. Historically a two-day sale event, this year we wanted to ensure members got the most value possible during Prime Day, as according to our consumer research, 82% of shoppers across Egypt said they are waiting for Prime Day 2024 to save on their shopping wish-lists. With six full days of hundreds of thousands of great deals, instant bank discounts, and free and fast delivery options, we are excited to provide our customers with the value and savings they are looking for to accommodate their demand and relieve the burden of the cost of living. With a Prime membership, our customers in Egypt get to enjoy a range of benefits that make their life easier and more fun, delivering savings, convenience, and entertainment.”

Customers can also shop local from amazon.eg/shoplocal, where they can find great deals from local brands across different categories including Jellies, Nileton, Onda, Cottonil, Bless, Avon, Bubbles, Argento, Truffles, and Bobai. Mohamed Mostafa Othman, CEO and founder of Favelin, shares his journey with amazon.eg: “We started selling on amazon.eg from 2022, and since then amazon.eg’s different services and tools helped us focus on expanding our product category, reaching more customers, and not worrying about the logistics and operations. Sale events such as Prime Day boost our sales, and we are excited to continue offering our customers the best deals on our skin and hair care products to accommodate their needs during this summer.”

Prime Day will also offer additional bank discounts and saving options for members. Amazon.eg Prime members who are also Mastercard holders can enjoy 10% discount up to EGP200, and Banque Misr card holders can enjoy 10% discount up to EGP300, along with 6 months installment plans with 0% interest. Amazon.eg customers who are also credit card holders of the Commercial International Bank (CIB) can enjoy 6 months installment plans with 0% interest, and 10% discount up to EGP1000 for Valu members. Additionally, all amazon.eg customers get to enjoy a 20% discount coupon up to EGP100 if they are paying using Etisalat Cash.

Get ready for Prime Day

Prime members in Egypt can make their Prime Day shopping experience easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.eg/primeday. Amazon.eg customers can join Amazon Prime now on amazon.eg/prime for EGP 29/month. We are also running a promotion on the annual membership so that customers can pay EGP119/year instead of EGP249. The latest consumer research shows that 66% of Egyptians would be willing to pay more than EGP29/month for an all-inclusive membership. One loyal customer, Reham El-Nahhal, who regularly purchases her daily essentials from amazon.eg reported, “Amazon Prime provides me with the ultimate shopping experience, saving me time, money, and hassle with great options and endless offers. Moreover, it gives me access to great entertainment options.”

Prime Day Deliveries

Speed of delivery continues to be one of the most important factors for customers when making an online purchase, with 25% of Egyptian shoppers stating it as a key purchase consideration. Amazon.eg Prime Day orders are made possible thanks to Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, the Amazon network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations and several established corporate and customer service offices.