Dubai, UAE – Titan Company Limited, India’s foremost watchmaker and one of the largest producers of timepieces globally, elevated its presence in the UAE luxury watch segment with an exclusive preview of its luxury and premium timepieces in Dubai.

The preview unveiled Titan’s iconic masterpieces, the Nebula collections and the limited-edition JALSA luxury watch, crafted in 18K gold, featuring Titan’s in-house tourbillon movements and deeply inspired by India’s rich artistic heritage. Complementing these were the globally admired Stellar and Edge collections, which exemplify the brand’s ability to fuse timeless artistry with mechanical precision. The event was hosted in partnership with Rivoli, Titan’s official UAE distributor, committed to strengthening the brand’s legacy and presence in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches, Titan Company Limited said, “Establishing a foothold in the premium and luxury watch markets demands more than craftsmanship, it requires building worldclass products like we have done with the Nebula Jalsa, the Titan Edge Ultraslim and the Titan Stellar Wandering Hour & Meteorite watches. Titan has come a long way, evolving from a pioneering manufacturer to a prestigious contender marked by our historic entry into the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève with the Ultraslim and the JALSA. While we have not won the GPHG as yet, this journey reflects our belief that with enduring passion, deep cultural heritage, and global recognition, Titan will firmly establish its name and distinction in the luxury segment.”

“This preview is not only about showcasing the collection, but also offering visitors an early look at Titan’s expanding universe of high watchmaking and craftsmanship, an event designed to celebrate the brand’s remarkable journey – evolving from a pioneering Indian watchmaker to an iconic brand admired globally, and ultimately asserting itself as a formidable contender on the global luxury watch stage”, he added further.

Since the brand’s founding in 1984, Titan has built an unmatched presence across the mid-premium to luxury segments, selling more than 15 million watches annually, more than all Swiss watchmakers combined, across 30+ countries. Today, Titan expands in the UAE to claim space in the region’s rich and luxury watch landscape, poised to cater to connoisseurs who seek rarity, elegance, and timeless narrative that defines the brand.

From the sleek innovation of Stellar to the ultra-slim engineering of Edge and the artisanal brilliance of JALSA, Titan’s pursuit of beauty through exceptional craftsmanship, and visionary expertise defines the brand’s stature in the world of haute horlogerie and modern luxury.

Looking ahead, Titan is committed to continue this journey of innovation and cultural expression, solidifying its position as a dynamic leader shaping the future of fine watchmaking worldwide.

About Titan Company Limited

Titan Company Ltd., part of the USD 150 billion Tata Group, is India’s leading watchmaker and a growing force in global horology. Established in 1984, the company has built prominent brands across watches, jewellery, eyewear, fragrances, and Indian fine apparel. Titan operates with a workforce of over 12,200 employees, 11 manufacturing and assembly facilities, and a network of more than 3,240 points of sale across 431 cities. The company continues to expand internationally across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North America.

Titan watches are available at all Titan outlets across the city, online at titanwatches.ae, and at select Trendy Choice and Hour Time stores.

