Tiqets, the leading online ticketing platform, announced the regional winners for the 7th annual Remarkable Venue Awards (RVAs). This prestigious awards program honors and celebrates excellence in museums, attractions and experiences across eight vibrant countries. UAE winners include the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Terra – Expo City Dubai, and Global Village.

The Remarkable Venue Awards, now in its seventh year, recognize outstanding venues in seven distinctive categories, reflecting the diverse array of experiences Tiqets offers in the world’s favorite travel destinations: the UAE, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and the US. This year, a total of 229 nominees competed worldwide across the seven award categories (Most Remarkable Venue, Best Museum, Best Landmark, Best Family Experience, Best Activity, Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue).

From art lovers to families and even architecture admirers, reviews from over 1.6 million Tiqets customers contributed to celebrate this year’s winners, and here’s a sampling:

UAE: Global Village Dubai (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

France: Carrières des Lumières (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

Italy: Parco Giardino Sigurtà (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

Netherlands: Fabrique des Lumières (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

Portugal: Spiritus Light Show at Igreja dos Clérigos (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

Spain: Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

UK: Palace of Holyroodhouse (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

USA: Space Center Houston (Most Remarkable Venue Award)

The full list of nominees and winners, and more information about the Remarkable Venue Awards, can be found here.

The Remarkable Venue Awards represent a celebration of the cultural richness, innovation, and the diverse array of experiences that museums and attractions bring to the world. They truly reflect the authentic experiences and preferences of our global audience. Each of the winners of the 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards have left a lasting impression on the hearts of diverse groups of travelers booking with Tiqets. We're honored to play a part in making culture more accessible to everyone, and we look forward to finding out the Global Winners of 2023 in October.

– Laurens Leurink, Tiqets CEO

The selection of the winners were determined through a rigorous process. Categories including the Best Family Experience, Best Museum, Best Activity, Most Remarkable Venue, and Best Landmark were assessed based on an impressive collection of over 1.6 million customer reviews sourced from Tiqets.com.

Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue awards are based on applications and have been evaluated by a renowned panel of judges. Industry experts on the judging panel include Arival CEO Douglas Quinby, Viajes National Geographic Web Director Javier Zori, UKInBound Head of Development & Membership Antony Amos, and Netherlands Breda University Senior Lecturer Frederike van Ouwerkerk.

Help Tiqets uncover the 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards Global Winners

Following the announcement of the Regional Winners, the next round of the Remarkable Venue Awards begins: the race for the title of Global Winner. All Regional Winners will advance to compete for the title of Global Winner in their respective category. All Global Winners, including the application-based categories, will be decided through a worldwide public voting process between now and October 3rd. By casting their votes for the 2023 Global Remarkable Venue Award winners, voters will automatically enter a drawing for the opportunity to win a year's worth of free tickets to a diverse range of experiences available on tiqets.com. To participate and have your say on the global stage of cultural excellence, please vote here: https://bit.ly/48bFLqp.

For the third consecutive year, the Global Winners of the 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS) in Seville. The ceremony will include a keynote address by Marc Mekki, a dynamic expert in innovation, digital transformation, and agile leadership known for guiding people to unlock their creativity and strengthen their capacity for innovation.



For more information about attending the event, in person or online, visit: https://www.tiqets.com/venues/remarkable-venue-awards/.

All UAE winners:

Most Remarkable Venue Global Village Dubai

Best Museum Louvre Abu Dhabi

Best Family Experience Aquaventure Waterpark

Best Landmark Burj Al Arab

Best Activity Morning Desert Safari: Camel Ride, Sandboarding & Arabic Coffee & Dates

Most Innovative Venue Terra - Expo City Dubai

Best Hidden Gem The View at the Palm



More about the Remarkable Venue Awards

The Tiqets Remarkable Venue Awards were established to recognize and celebrate the best museums, attractions, and experiences in the most-visited countries around the world. The first Remarkable Venue Awards ceremony was hosted in Paris in 2017, and since then, the awards have recognized museums and attractions in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates. This year's event will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville on October 18, 2023.

The selection of the winning venues in the Best Museum, Best Family Experience, Most Remarkable Venue, Best Activity, and Best Landmark categories is based on 1.6M+ customer reviews of venues and experiences on Tiqets.com. The Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue categories were assessed by a panel of industry judges.

About Tiqets

Tiqets is one of the world's leading online booking platforms for museums, attractions, and experiences available in 60+ countries, 1,000+ cities, and 17 languages. Since 2014, Tiqets is on a mission to help millions of travelers find more ways to culture and visit the best experiences at their destination.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Tiqets employs 200+ people worldwide, in cities such as London, Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Bangkok. For more information visit Tiqets.com.