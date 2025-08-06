Beirut, Lebanon: TikTok and Promofix, its official sales partner in Lebanon, hosted a one-day workshop in Beirut, in partnership with BDD, designed to equip businesses and creative agencies with the knowledge and tools to drive tangible results on TikTok.

The event brought together marketing leaders, media agencies, businesses and government stakeholders for an immersive program that included deep dives into TikTok’s latest product offerings, including its Symphony suite of AI-powered creative tools, hands-on creative enablement sessions, and tailored breakout consultations with TikTok product experts.

A highlight of the day was a panel discussion with H.E. Minister of Displaced Persons and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Kamal Shehadi and Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia - TikTok, moderated by Mouhamad Rabah, CEO Beirut Digital District, which explored the intersection of creativity, technology, and economic growth in Lebanon.

H.E. Kamal Shehadi commented: "In Lebanon, we’re laying the foundations to leapfrog ahead in the tech space. With world-class talent, a vibrant creative economy, and deep roots in education and healthcare, we’re building an ecosystem where innovation can thrive. My vision is for Lebanon to become a place where digital companies don’t just recruit, they build. A place where our entrepreneurs can scale ideas from zero to a billion without leaving home."

Throughout the day, attendees were introduced to TikTok’s growing suite of creative and advertising tools that are helping brands streamline content production and scale campaigns with greater ease and efficiency. These tools are lowering the barrier to entry for businesses of all sizes in Lebanon, enabling them to tell compelling stories, connect with the right audiences, and drive meaningful results on the platform.

Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia - TikTok, said: “Lebanon has long been a hub of creative and entrepreneurial energy. This workshop is part of our ongoing commitment to equipping local businesses and agencies with the tools they need to connect with today’s audiences and turn creativity into commercial success.”

The event also featured a panel of leading TikTok creators, including Ali Hennawi, who shared how they’ve used storytelling and experimentation to grow and engage audiences. In parallel, a business panel spotlighted brands that have successfully leveraged TikTok to meet key marketing goals in Lebanon.

Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGroup, and the visionary leader behind Promofix, said: “Our collaboration with TikTok marks a pivotal step in Promofix’s mission to accelerate Lebanon’s digital advancement. Together with TikTok, we are building a dynamic ecosystem where businesses can thrive by combining global expertise with local excellence, underpinned by creative media, commerce and strategic collaboration.”

TikTok is continuously developing innovative solutions to help brands embrace creative freedom, experimentation and create at scale. These tools will help brands and businesses of all sizes across Lebanon chart new territories on the platform, by scaling their creativity and performance.

Fatih Kafadar, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy, Türkiye and Levant - TikTok, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with both public and private sector partners in Lebanon to support the country’s digital growth. Events like this reflect our broader commitment to empowering local ecosystems with tools, knowledge, and access to innovation that fuels inclusive economic opportunity.”

With a strong turnout from the country’s marketing community, the workshop reaffirmed TikTok and Promofix’s joint commitment to nurturing Lebanon’s creative economy and digital business landscape.

