London, UK & Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tickitto, has announced its partnership with the UAE’s leading multi-service app, Careem, to create an online events marketplace that provides easy access to events in the UAE and other parts of the world through the Careem Super App.

Tickitto has confirmed that its events marketplace (available direct-to-consumers as Tikety.com) will now be available on the Careem app as a ‘Tickets & Passes’ tile through which customers can search for, purchase and manage tickets and bookings for museums, tours, and other activities across the UAE and a full range of music and sports events, theater shows, and live entertainment across the world.

Founded in 2019, Tickitto provides access to thousands of events catering to adults, children, and families, including the most popular venues in the UAE such as Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ain Dubai, the world's biggest and tallest Ferris wheel, and The Museum of the Future. Through the Tickitto tile on the Careem app, Careem customers can now access tours, events and experiences across North America, Europe and Asia, including the best of Broadway and the West End, top flight professional sports such as English Premier League and the National Football League in the US.

Tickitto was accepted into Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, as part of its latest cohort of tech startups that chose to set up and scale from the UAE’s capital. With Hub71’s support, Tickitto was able to soft land into a supportive ecosystem, enabling it to unlock a new global network of strategic partners, investors and organizations. With a shared mission to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE, Tickitto was able to easily connect and partner with Careem through Hub71’s network to give users quick access to the country’s best events.

Ali Sinai, Senior Director of Partnerships at Careem said, “We’re excited to simplify life even more for our customers through our partnership with Tickitto, one of the largest ticketing platforms in the UAE. Careem customers in the UAE can now book a whole range of exciting events through a single channel, removing the need to navigate multiple ticketing websites with fragmented prices and add-ons or having to repeatedly add payment and identity details.”

Dana Lattof, CEO of Tickitto said, “We are huge fans of Careem and when the opportunity arose to be part of their journey in making lives easier for their UAE customers, we jumped at it. We’ve worked hard to curate the very best events and attractions in the region and love helping our customers make memories they will cherish forever.”

Tickitto was designed to solve a problem for consumer platforms who wish to offer value-add services to their customers but find ticketed events too complex due to the fragmented nature of the supply chain. Tickitto’s API is recognised as the most intuitive solution to accessing the world’s supply of ticketed events. Within days of starting the implementation our clients have been ready to offer a full ticketing solution to their customers. For partners who do not wish to integrate the API into their own digital platform, Tickitto offers a white label or hybrid solution. The introduction of Tikety.com in the Summer of 2022 means that Tickitto also offers a trusted direct-to-customer solution, which Careem have incorporated into their Super App.

About Tickitto

Tickitto offers the most comprehensive range of worldwide events, curated to meet the needs of our clients and presented in an intuitive way that eases the process of discovery, selection and purchasing. Tickitto offers access to these events via the world’s most intuitive API for ticketed events www.tickitto.com and direct-to-consumers in MENA via www.tikety.com .

About Careem

Careem is the everyday Super App for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 80 cities across 10 countries and has created over two million income-generating opportunities in the region. Careem became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020. www.careem.com

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.