On Tuesday 3 June 2025, Qatar Islamic Bank (“QIB”), rated A1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, successfully issued a USD 750 million Sukuk with a profit rate of 4.803% and tenor of 5 years. The profit rate was equivalent to a credit spread of 80 basis points over the US Treasury Rate, which was well inside QIB’s fair value and lower than secondary market spreads of all Qatari banks, reflecting the positive perception of international investors around QIB’s credit quality. Moreover, QIB’s profit rate was the lowest achieved by a GCC bank for a senior unsecured 5 year issuance in 2025.

QIB announced its intention to issue a Sukuk on Monday morning and conducted calls throughout the day with European, Asian and Middle Eastern accounts. Initial investor feedback was encouraging and allowed QIB to open the order book on Tuesday morning. The order book quickly grew to peak at USD 1.7 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 2.3 times, one of the highest levels of demand seen for Sukuk issuances. The robust order book enabled QIB to confidently tighten the pricing by 35-40 basis points from Initial Price Thoughts in one iteration to 80 basis points over the US Treasury Rate. Investor diversity was broad and comprised of banks, private banks, fund managers and agencies from all over the world.

Acting as Joint Lead Managers and Book runners were Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mashreq, QNB Capital, QInvest, SMBC, Standard Chartered Bank and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, commented “QIB is proud of another successful transaction in the international capital markets, where it has built a reputable name and large investor base from around the globe. The strong demand for our Sukuk underscores the faith investors have in robust economic position of the State of Qatar’s and strong financial fundamentals of QIB.”